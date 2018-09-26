The King of Keepsakes: Picking Mementos For Your Next Party

Photo Booths

A lot of effort goes into making a great party, so why not give your guests something they can take with them and keep the memory of the night alive? Everyone likes receiving gifts, and with the added sentimental value of a party memento, your guests will leave happy and fondly remember the event. Get creative, and try some of these suggestions to leave your guests thrilled!

Photo booths are a great, affordable way to liven up a party and get your guests interacting and having a good time. Whether you use the photo booth at the beginning of the event as a warm-up tool and ice breaker, or keep it running all night to build a collection of great photos from the event, you and your guests will all love putting on some dress-ups and getting photos they can take with them and keep as a memento of the night. And the best thing about booking a photo booth in Sydney is they require zero work for the event organiser and are entirely customisable, so be sure to add one to your next event.

Music

One thing everyone takes away from a party is a song or two they recall that got the dance floor packed and the party going. A great DJ will make a huge difference to the atmosphere and life of your party. Big parties with a wide variety of people can be hard to cater for when it comes to musical tastes, so having an experienced, professional DJ looking after the song choices and line-up will take a lot of stress out of organising and running the party, and will keep your guests happy and in a great mood.

T-Shirts

Been there, done that, got the t-shirt. A great experience deserves a great t-shirt that people can either wear with pride after the event, or wear at home while gardening. Either way, they will remember the great party for years to come and will have the t-shirt as a lasting memento of the night.

It’s worth getting creative, too. If it’s a corporate event, then having a good quality, well-designed t-shirt that people want to wear out and about will give you free marketing as your team cruise the streets. Junky, cheap t-shirts might costs less but then they add no real benefit either – people aren’t going to wear them and it’s a waste of money. Invest a little more in quality shirts with interesting designs and your guests will actually be happy with their mementos and will want to wear them around.

Backdrops

Whether or not you are having a themed party, a good design concept goes a long way toward making a great event. It doesn’t have to cost a fortune but having party wall decorations will transform the look of the room and create a more lively atmosphere, so that when people enter the party they are entering into an event, not just another social gathering that they are already considering leaving. Consider creating a design that people can take bits with them at the end of the night – like patches from a quilt, everyone will be able to take a piece of the party with them, literally.

Mobile Device Chargers

Our phones have become extended attachments of our limbs. We all use them regularly and feel that we need them, so a phone battery dying is enough to create anxiety in its owner. Help put people out of their technologically-dependant misery by giving your guests phone chargers on their tables they can take with them, or having a phone charging station set up at the party with multiple cords. You want people to have a good time and not be worried about missing out on anything, so especially those guests who are on call, or who have young children, will appreciate a charger.

Care, consideration and effort are what it takes to make a great party. So plan ahead, get as much input as you can, and research what other people consider to be party essentials.