The Many Benefits of Running and Why You Should Start Right Now

Human beings have been running ever since the dawn of our existence. Traveling long distances, hunting prey, and escaping threats are just some of the many reasons why we did, and continue to run. The endurance of humans is actually a unique property we possess compared to the rest of the animal kingdom — being able to sweat instead of panting and wallowing in the mud. But with the technological innovations of the past few centuries, more and more people are living sedentary lifestyles: sitting in homes, cars, and offices. Moving your body from your home to your car and back again isn’t the best form of exercise (if you would even call it that). Introducing cardio back into your life will yield many positive benefits to your physical and mental health. Let’s look at a few of those benefits.

Strengthened Immune System

Are you a person that gets sick more often than not? Maybe you should consider adding more cardio into your life. Running – and breaking a sweat in general — increases your heart rate, circulates your blood, produces more white blood cells, and heats up your body temperature to fight off pathogens. Running a few times a week is a lot cheaper than frequent visits to the doctor’s office.

Increased Lung Capacity

Climbing stairs shouldn’t leave us breathless when we reach the top of them. Our lungs are organs that expand and detract as we breathe. Basically, the more often we expand and fill our lungs, the larger they will become and the more air they will be able to hold. Habitual running will allow your lungs to hold more oxygen and use it more efficiently. Stairs will become a piece of cake after just a few weeks of cardio.

Weight Loss

An obvious benefit of running is weight loss. A person’s body weight depends on the number of calories ingested and depleted over time. Running is a great way to activate the body’s fat-burning process; it’s important to maintain an elevated heart rate to reach the desired calorie-burning results. Also, short bursts of cardio (like sprinting, jump roping, and running hills) can activate the fat-burning process faster. Combining running with a healthier diet will also increase your overall well-being.

Bone Density

A commonly overlooked benefit of running is the increased strength of your bones. Running and other weight-bearing exercises activate your skeletal system, allowing them to increase their load-bearing capabilities.

Self-Confidence

Lastly, running can greatly boost your self-confidence. Exercising releases chemicals — mainly endorphins — in your brain that make you feel great. This is often called “the runner’s high”. The physical benefits of running such as weight loss and increased muscle tone will also affect your self outlook over time.

