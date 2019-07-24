When we work out, and we carry out any form of exercise, we think of the physical gains. What many of us do not think about, though, are the mental health benefits of exercise. If you are someone who has a strong body but a mind that needs some help, then you might find that continuing to exercise might be your best bet. There is more to working out than simply feeling brawn or making sure that you see your muscles pop: it actually comes with many positives to our mental health, as well.

Exercise can help you to combat depression

One of the most important aspects of exercise is that it can be used to help you to combat and eventually overcome depression. Depression is something that has become a major talking point in society, and that can only be a good thing. However, it’s often forgotten just how important it is to keep a healthy body if you wish to keep a strong, structured and happy mind. If you are serious about making progressive changes to your quality of life, then you should definitely look to carry out more exercise.

It will leave you with a sharper, stronger and happier mind. It will also help you to improve your ability to combat depression as it works as a form of anti-depressant medication. Why? Because our body produces feelings of accomplishment and joy when we finish an exercise workout – your body knows that you have just done a very good thing.

This can help you to stay in a more optimistic frame of mind. Often part of the battle with depression is reminding yourself that what you do has meaning and value. If you continue to work out, you will start to feel that value and that optimism coming back to you in a big way.

Not only that, but you will be able to start seeing the light of a more positive and optimistic future.

Exercise helps to release endorphins

Another positive impact of taking part in regular exercise is that it can lead to the positive production of endorphins. Endorphins will allow you to feel better, giving you a more energized outlook on the day ahead and also helping you to feel good generally. You will be able to help use endorphins to switch your mind off from needless negativity, which can only be a good thing as you try and battle for a more positive and harmonious future.

If you are looking to try and break out of that negative train of thought that is driving you towards depression, then you need to exercise. It helps you to shut the mind off from this relentless negativity, which can only be a good thing.

Can exercise help you to deal with anxiety?

Outside of helping you to deal with depression in a more controlled way, did you know that exercise is one of your most useful tools to battle anxiety, also?

If you are someone who suffers from regular anxiety, you will know just how crippling this can be as an experience. You might often find that exercise and anxiety go hand-in-hand; you exercise because you are conscious about your weight or your health. Whatever you choose to do, you will find that exercise is easily one of the most effective forms of anti-anxiety treatments around. By helping you to relieve your body of stress and frustration, you will instantly get a mental lift from doing so. You will be much more likely to take risks in life and to push yourself to limits that, previously, would have simply been beyond you.

Anxiety is much easier to deal with when your body is feeling mentally and physically in balance. If you pay attention during the workout, then you will be much more likely to see massive physical gains and also mental improvements. It might take some time to get it right, but it will be something that you start to feel changing as you start to concentrate more on what matters and less on what the problem was that made you feel so anxious.

When you can concentrate on the workout, you are much more likely to see meaningful gains by doing so. It will also often come with a mindfulness that allows you to just rest, relax and enjoy your life a little bit more. If you struggle to relax as you are always in your own head, a bit of exercise can help to break that mental monotony.

Exercise makes our mind sharper

Another great benefit of exercising from a mental point of view is the fact that it will help you to think sharper and be more on the ball mentally. If you are dealing with a set of tough tasks or problems, a short workout before you start can really help the mind to start untangling the issue. The problem that felt like such a huge issue when you first started out will soon start to feel much easier when your body and mind are in harmonious sync.

Exercise will also help to positively stimulate growth, allowing you to improve the growth of brain cells and thus help prevent mental decline as you age. With a bit of exercise, your mind is literally going to be active enough to be repairing its lost cells at a much faster rate than if you stayed sedentary.

It’s also a great trick to use if you are suffering from some form of mental trauma. Going hiking, sailing or even biking for the day can be a great way to clear the mind, forget about your troubles and help yourself get over the trauma that you suffer from. Instead of becoming a prisoner inside your own mind, always thinking of the problems of the past, this kind of exercise gets your mind out of the gutter.

Any form of cross movement – walking, running, swimming, cycling or even dancing – are excellent ways to help shift the mind from a negative mind-set. If you are serious about making lasting physical changes to yourself, then you absolutely need to be ready to work on your exercise amounts.

If you are not exercising enough, the time to change that is now. The benefits are more than simply looking leaner and seeming stronger: the benefits are immensely varied, and will really impact body and mind. So, the next time your exercise is getting you down, think about all of the ways that it could help to bring you up instead!