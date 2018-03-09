The Oldest Casinos In The World

Monte Carlo – Monaco

Unlike online casinos, gambling has been around for decades. As a matter of fact, the simple fact of placing a bet for higher stakes is an idea which has appealed to people throughout history. But what about land-based casinos? Indeed, if gambling is so popular, many casinos must be very old as well. So, let’s dive deep into history and have a look at the oldest casinos around the world which still welcome punter nowadays.

Casino de Monte Carlo or The Grand Casino is the one place where the richest people all around the world come to gamble. To sustain this, the parking lot is often loaded with Lamborghinis, Ferraris, Bugatti and some Bentleys. Established in 1856, this casino is still operational today. For instance, it has been featured in many gambling movies such as Casino Royale.

Crockfords Club, London – England

Not really known as a casino, the Crockfords Club is more of a private gaming club with a lot of history. This club was launched in 1828 by William Crockford and was sponsored by the Duke of Wellington. To join this most elegant and exclusive gambling club, you might have to save around £1,000!

Casino Wiesbaden, Wiesbaden – Germany

Found in Germany, the Wiesbaden Casino is the oldest casino all around the world, and it breathes history. The casino first opened its door in 1771 when Prince Carl Von Nassau- Usingen gave a banker the licence to operate it. The casino has gone through a lot; it was closed and re-opened several times due to bans on gambling. But for now, it is open and can be visited.

Casino De Spa, Spa – Belgium

As per their official site, the Casino De Spa is the world’s oldest casino. But, the truth is that Casino Di Venezia beats them by more than 100 years. Casino De Spa’s construction began in 1763 and it was only in 1769 that it was officially opened. In 1918, the casino was rebuilt after a devastating fire. In 2003, the Circus Casino Spa Group bought the casino and they are the current owners.

Casino Di Venezia, Venice – Italy

Founded in 1638, the world’s oldest casino is Casino Di Venezia. Located in the midst of Venice, this casino proposes a variety of games which are most liked by punters. The building of the casino itself tells about its rich history, which has been going on through decades. If you’re ever traveling to Venice, this casino is a must visit one if you are a gambling enthusiast. For slots, it’s better to reach after 11 a.m. If you want to enjoy the tables, then wear your poker face and be there after 3:30 p.m.