The PrettyLittleThing By Kourtney Kardashian Collection has landed in Australia

Fast fashion retailer, PrettyLittleThing, has teamed up with Hollywood royalty, Kourtney Kardashian, to launch a collection of sexy mini dresses and disco inspired pieces for the party season – and because this is fast fashion, it’s affordable, and available exclusively online, for a limited time.

At 38, mother of 3, Kourtney Kardashian, shows no signs of slowing down (or covering up) – modeling a collection of fast fashion that will appeal to much younger women, at prices even a teenager can afford.

Available exclusively in Australia at PrettyLittleThing.com.au, this 43 piece collection is tailor-made for the 2017 party season.

PrettyLittleThing says: “Queen Kourtney leads us into party season with the ultimate high voltage dance floor dresses and disco inspired pieces made for after dark. Own the night in sultry satin pieces infused with intricate lace detailing. Go big for heavy metal with all over sequins as disco aesthetics and show some skin in barely there mini lengths and pieces featuring killer cut outs for the fashion brave only. Consider these pieces the party icons you need to rack up all the likes. This collection is better than breaking the internet, it’s breaking your style goals.”