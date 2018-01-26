The Printing Industry is Changing: Predictions and Forecasts for 2023

Research by MarketsandMarkets.com has recently been revealed, offering insights into the changing nature of the global printing market. The analysis looks at the worldwide trends in the sector, as well as opportunities and forecasts in the next five years, to 2023.

In a world where increased mobility, enhanced technological changes, and evolving customer preferences are all transforming the way that businesses interact in the marketplace, the print industry has seen a significant amount of growth. Throughout 2017, the sector saw a year of mixed fortunes for manufacturers around the world, with consolidation around Xerox, HP, and Lexmark all prompting a refocus on traditional printing solutions, while other competitors turn their attention towards IT updates.

How Is the Print Industry Growing?

In an industry where models for success haven’t seen much change over recent decades, print experts and Australian industrial design companies that offer quality products are facing a difficult balancing act. Although there are profits in the sale of traditional services and products, for now, it’s important to note that the future is already here. Eventually, developers will need to invest more resources into digital capabilities and explore new opportunities in the printing world.

The MarketsandMarkets study suggests that the global variable data printing market will see a CAGR of around 17.62% during the next five years. In other words, this could mean that the printing industry is worth almost $30 billion by the end of 2023. That’s a huge increase from a value of $11 billion in 2017.

Part of the reason for the high growth rate we’re seeing today is the fact that variable data printing leads to better quality for customers – which is both cost and time efficient too. VDP also covers serialized printing with custom details too.

The Push to the “Future of Business”

While there are countless elements that may be driving better performance in the printing sector today, one of the things that most vendors seem to have in common, is the ongoing strategy to focus on the relevance of print technology in the future of business.

Variable data printing uses top of the line solutions in the software space to access data from smart devices and digital printing solutions in order to develop incredible top-quality printing images. This is far more effective than the traditional option of offset printing. The VDP strategy comes with several different levels that include allowing vendors to change the salutation and name on different copies, versioning, and full variable printing too. It’s no wonder that the global market for variable data printing is growing so significantly, with all the benefits it can offer.

Overall, you can view extra information about the market predictions for the next five years on the report itself, complete with insights into some of the biggest players in the VDP market like HP, Canon, Xerox, and many more. However, it seems certain that the market will continue to witness a significant amount of growth in the coming years, thanks to its exceptional adoption rates and the overwhelming rise of digital transformation.