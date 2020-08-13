The Purpose of Residential Gates

Congratulations on acquiring your new property! Now, you want it to be safe from intruders and the first line of defense against thieves is residential gates that are powered with modern technology. When you have this feature on your entrance and exit points, you can rest easy at night, knowing that the eyes of burglars can’t reach you.

If you live in a compound, it is also important that you carefully choose the people who want to enter your property. You might not want to get diseases from people previously unknown to you, and you want to limit contact with others. A gate is a useful structure that you can rely so that you can take control of who can set foot in your house.

Rental Apartments can Benefit from Gates Too

At other times, most landlords have several houses that they are renting to their tenants. Although they can’t always keep track of who gets to visit, installing durable and electric ones will ensure that they can keep the visitors out.

Due to the fear of the new coronavirus, many people don’t want strangers to set foot in their homes. Even those in the delivery industries are forced to wait outside of the entryways, and most orders are claimed outside the house. This is to prevent the spread of disease and make sure that there will be no chances of an asymptomatic individual infecting everyone.

The times today are uncertain, and many people want to stay at home. This is why gate installation is very important, and this is something most homeowners should consider when first acquiring their properties. If someone wants to enter, they can knock on the gates, and there will be video cameras to identify the person. The owners can decide whether to allow or prohibit entry, depending on who the visitor is. You can learn more about how to keep your home safe here: https://www.diy.com/ideas-advice/20-ways-to-keep-your-home-secure/CC_npcart_400233.art.

There Should Be Aesthetic Appeal

Aside from protection, gates also add aesthetic appeal to a property. The old ones are considered charming, but you can change them to newer ones if there’s a need. If you have acquired a historical home, you can still retain its charm but make sure to add sharp embellished tips. Others may prefer the picket fence look where they decide to get slats that offer more privacies.

You can consult with your local gate contractor and see which ones are right for your home. They know how you will be able to achieve enhanced security while retaining your property’s stunning appearance.

Other Tips to Consider on Your Gate

You may hear your contractor discouraging you from using wrought iron since this material is something that thieves can climb over. They have foothold designs that make it easier for intruders to use to enter your home.

Take note of your rear gardens since they have almost the same height as that of your first property, which is about 1.8m in measurement. If you have the budget, it is suggested that you should continue to use the same height to all your fences. The front and back should have the same height to make it hard for thieves to see the inside of your home.

The open design gateways are great if your house is several meters away from the entrance. This can make you see the person knocking at your gate quickly and makes it harder for thieves to conceal themselves.

If your home is closer to the entrance, you may need the fine panel designs. They can offer you more privacy, but you may want to install cameras on top since you can’t easily see the person behind the gates.

There are manual or automatic operations that you need to consider. You can read more about automatic and electric gates when you click here. Sometimes, manual operations may be vulnerable to issues such as sudden ambush. Most criminals target the manual entrance and exits because criminals can easily open or close them whenever necessary.

If you have the budget for this, you can easily install the modern and motorized ones since they have additional safety features. They are very convenient, but you should make an effort to install other extra accessories for additional precautions. You can consider battery-powered ones or have an option to manually close or open everything if there’s a blackout in your area.