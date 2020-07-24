The Richest Men In the Business World

If you keep on playing online casino real money games you might end up on our list as well. It is all about making sure you invest in the right businesses and you make smart choices on what you spend your money on as well. If you are considering online casino business, visit meilleurs casinos en ligne français to check what kind of games are loved by gamblers. You can also create a demo account and play so that you get the feel of how this business works.

Here are some of the richest men in the world who managed to firmly position themselves in the business industry. These are meant to give you the motivation that you need to start your own business as well.

Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos has been sitting on the richest man in the world position for three years now. And, despite giving out one of the biggest divorce settlements in the world, he still sits at the top. Bezos is the founder of Amazon and is currently worth US$113 Billion. And with the COVID 19 outbreak, Amazon has been making even more money than ever as people are now relying on online purchases.

Bill Gates

At one point, Bill Gates sat on the number one spot of the richest businessmen in the world list. But, he is now on the second spot which is not even bad at all. Gates is the founder of Microsoft and has made quite a number of investments to keep himself at the top as well.

Warren Buffet

Sometimes making smart investment choices can leave you at the top spot as well. After all, it has earned Warren Buffet over US$71 Billion. And, this makes him the 4th richest man in the world right now. Buffet is the CEO and chairperson of Berkshire Hathaway.

Mark Zuckerburg

We all know and love Facebook, it has made the whole new virtual community which are not bound or strained by distance. Zuckerburg is one of the founders of the social media platform which now works with other platforms like Instagram and Whatsapp. With Facebook you can create casino games online, cooking, magazine, fitness and wrestling fan page for free. At the age of 36, he is worth over US$88 billion. This also makes him one of the youngest richest men topping Forbes’s list of the billionaire club.