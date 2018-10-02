The rise of female representation in online gaming

Casinos are historically a male dominated industry, however today women are claiming their power in every aspect of their lives and showing the world just what they have always been capable of. And the world of gaming is taking notice and harnessing that energy too.

While men and women both love online slot games, women are making their presence known, adding a new dynamic for many online casinos.

Women are signing up more and more for online casinos such as RoseSlots.com, and research shows that they favor games with a strong female presence such as games like Legends of Cleopatra. This Egyptian themed slot is based on the legendary queen Cleopatra who ruled during the Ptolemaic era. Know for her beauty and her tragic suicide this online slot is not as deadly with its impressive features, generous bonus rounds and can be accessed on all mobile devices.

Now let’s take a look at what women want to see in their games and why they love online slot games.

What Women Players Want to See in Slot Games

Whoever said women and online gaming don’t go together, was apparently not a woman! Once thought as men’s only club, more and more ladies are now joining in on the online fun.

The software developers behind many slots games have caught on to this trend too. And why not? Creating brand loyalty in the online gaming space is just as important as anywhere else. And this could be the reason many of the trending online slot games have bold features and beautiful female characters.

Women who love their online slot games don’t play on any old website. These savvy women want casino games they cannot only win big at but enjoy being immersed in the game’s theme – Thus creating an influx of intriguing women-themed slots.

Women players enjoy bright colours, fun music, and captivating plots. Seeing a strong, beautiful character resonates with women in real life, leading them to play online slot games with those same type of characters. The preferences are why many online casinos like Money Reels are adding more female based slot games to their selections.

Women are making their voices heard in the world of online slot games, and it is apparent looking at the landscape of today’s gaming.

Take a look at the Dragon Kingdom an epic fantasy game with mythical dragon creatures and vivid details. Perfect for any Game of Thrones lover.

Or for the Twilight enthusiast, they may love the Immortal Romance slot, and you have thrilling imagery, and it features dark gothic symbols, coupled with a strong plot making this slot game genuinely exceptional.

What are the reasons the number of female gamers suddenly growing at a rapid rate?

These days most people have access internet whether it is on a tablet, phone or computer. Making it more accessible to people who didn’t have access before. Women approach online gambling because it is more welcoming than going to a traditional brick and mortar casino. This sudden surge in female players has online casino brands taking notice.

Almost 85% of gamblers aged over 30 are women choosing to play on a mobile device which proves the ladies are getting their fix. We know women and men are very different when it comes to most matters. But what is it about online slots games that women are falling in love with? Why is this genre suddenly captivating so many women?

Ease of Playing

Moms are busy and taking a break is necessary. Most online slot games are quick and simple.

Break from Reality

For years, females have sat idly by why males have battled it out on Xbox. Online slot games allow women to play female characters they love and offer empowerment.

Appeal to the Older Generation

Ladies who were too old to enjoy the evolution of gaming, love online slots because it takes them back to their first trips to golden era of Las Vegas. Especially those who may not be able to travel back to now.

Staying in and Enjoying the Party

Many ladies love going out on the town with the girls, but sometimes that can’t happen. Doesn’t mean they can’t celebrate. Pouring a glass of champagne, putting on a facial mask and enjoying a few rounds or two is the perfect answer.

These Games Don’t Just Appeal to the Ladies

Men like their online slot games too. And some love the ability to spice it up and play different characters.

Where Do We Go From Here?

Just like everything else online gaming will evolve. But in a world where pay lines have increased into the hundreds, how it can be more engaging?

Some developers believe that it will evolve into a more skill based game to attract the attention of the younger generations who want more control. While these types of games won’t lose the chance factor altogether, but it will integrate skill into the basic concept of the slot.

As we move to a more virtual world, online gaming will too. Many speculate that a virtual reality slot could go in a couple of different directions. Allowing a real casino experience allowing players to be inside a casino while playing the slot game or allowing them to spin the reels by hand.

Cashing Out

No matter what the future holds, it will be exciting to watch and will no doubt continue to have a strong female presence. As the women in society continue to gravitate towards the empowered iconic female superheroes such as Wonder Woman or the beloved video game heroine, Lara Croft online gaming will continue to follow.