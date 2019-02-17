The Secret of the Automobile Industry: Aussies can now Sell Car Within 24 Hours

If the thought of selling your car makes you feel crazy and dizzy, you probably need to read this more than anyone else. If you thought to buy a car was a lot of work, wait till you try to get rid of one.

Selling your old, unwanted car in Sydney can be tough, but there’s a way out that no one told you about. It’s time to reveal the industry’s hidden secret which makes car sales easier for every one. Are you ready? Here we go:

“The best way to sell your car is to sell it to a scrap car dealer.”

Surprised?

So were we. But if you about it, it seems very obvious. Here’s why:

1. Scrap Car Wreckers will Buy Your Car and Pay You Cash

Scrap Car Buyers in Melbourne pay cash for cars, vans, utes, trucks, and other types of vehicles. Since they are professional car buyers, they are very professional in their approach towards your car. One such car removal company in Melbourne that claims to have a 100% success rate with their customers is Express Cash for Cars. They offer cash on the spot to their customers while offering other relevant benefits such as free pickup, free paperwork and an offer quote for the car, which is also free of cost. You don’t need to worry about a strange person coming into your home to inspect your car.

2. Scrap Car Removal Companies Don’t Need Your Car to Be Repaired

Car dealerships have a purpose of buying your car. They want to sell it to someone who can afford to buy a used car. This means that your car can be bought by them for a good price only if it functions. If you really want to hike the price that you get, you might even have to get it fixed and to get it fixed, you might have to get it inspected. You will also be required to have enough time to engage in all of these activities, mentally and physically. Selling your old car to a scrap car buyer is a better idea because they are not concerned by your car’s condition or operational capacity. They just buy it as it is and offer a good price for it nevertheless.

3. Scrap Car Buyers are Eco-friendly

When a car is scrapped, they first dismantle the whole car and make sure that the parts that are reusable are reused in its full capacity. If a scrap car buyer is also a dealer for used car parts, they sell these parts in the market for second-hand goods. The next thing that is done, is that the car is put into a giant machine and crushed to be used as metal. This metal is further sold and used as a raw material for production purposes. They reuse, reduce and recycle. All the three R’s that we learnt about in Environmental Science class! It’s a wonderful effort and is not appreciated enough. Scrap car dealers free us from abandoned cars in landfills that add to our ever-increasing stack of junk cars.

4. Scrap Car Removal Services Will Empty Your Garage Within 24 Hours

They will ensure you are served within 24 hours of your call to them. Generally, when a car is sold, it takes the seller between 60-90 days to sell it. If you have kids in the house, and need to go to work, and need to do the chores, it might get extended. You will only be able to entertain buyers on weekends and if your kids want to go to the park, just add a couple of days more. As compared to that, 24 hours doesn’t seem too bad, does it?

5. Scrapping a Car Makes Much More Sense Than Any Other Option

Honestly, selling your car to a scrap car buyer makes more sense. Your car isn’t really supposed to be on the road after a couple of years. It just contributes to the environment getting worse with the extra emissions due to lack of maintenance. In terms of finances, your car is a depreciating asset, which means that it’s losing its worth with every single minute. By the time you’re done reading this article, the price will have dropped lower. It’s better to sell it before it becomes a complete waste of space!

If you are thinking what we are thinking, then you better get in touch with a good scrap car buyer and get rid of your old car using the revealed secret!