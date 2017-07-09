The Secret to Creating Beautiful Home Interiors at Affordable Prices in Australia

Share this: Twitter

Beautiful designer furniture that’s made to last a lifetime usually comes with a high price tag, but one designer furniture store based in Melbourne has adopted a very different approach.

Launched in 2009, Interior Secrets is providing consumers with access to modern designer furniture for the home and office at Australia’s most competitive prices. Located in Melbourne and online at www.interiorsecrets.com.au the business boasts the most comprehensive collection of designer furniture for every room in your home.

Your home should be as unique as you are and it is for this reason that Interior Secrets stocks many different styles of furniture, including: Contemporary, Scandinavian, French Provincial, Natural Oak, Walnut, Wooden, Industrial, Replica Furniture, and Recycled Timber.

Designer Furniture for the Home

Bring your home into the 21st Century with contemporary furniture and modern styling. There are great deals to be had on Interior Secrets’ range of bedroom furniture. They have a unique range of antique and retro wooden side tables, storage shelves, cots and beds available in a variety of sizes, styles, and colors.

For the Living Room, Interior Secrets has a range of sideboards and buffets to suit any home decor. Add an iconic coffee table to your living room with a range of square, oval, rectangular and round coffee tables, or lounge in supreme comfort and style in a day bed. Whether you need extra storage or you wish to fill in empty areas of your living space, Interior Secrets have many different styles of hall tables and consoles with drawers and shelves to complement your existing decor. Entertainment units are also a great addition when you just want to put your feet up and watch TV in your lounge chair or sofa.

Furnishing your dining room can be challenging whether your space is large or small. If you have a spacious room and you’re planning large family meals, you need to take that into account when shopping for dining furniture sets and essentials. Same applies if your dining room space is limited. Whatever you pick, keep in mind your dining furniture will endure a lot of foot traffic and your furniture will see a lot of wear and tear. So always choose functional quality.

Lasting style, weather resistance and durability are what you need to keep in mind when creating your outdoor living or dining area. Outdoor furniture at Interior Secrets is specially made for outdoor settings. The range includes outdoor tables, chairs, lounge pieces, wicker furniture, and a stunning collection of hanging chairs.

Interior Secrets provides lighting solutions for both residential and commercial spaces. They have a huge selection of lighting fixtures including pendant lamps, floor lamps and table lamps. Their range comprises fixtures of different proportions, styles and colours and all sorts of shapes including round, cone, curvy, triangular and hexagonal designs.

Designer Furniture for the Office

Interior Secrets has a wide range of modern and affordable office furniture including ergonomic chairs, desks, tables, workstations and storage solutions. Mix and match with items from the Halo, Excel, Elite, Stylus and Evolve collections.

Homewares & Accessories

Complete the look of your home or office, with artificial plants, cushions, mirrors, rugs, wall art and decorative accessories such as, pen holders, wall planters, candle holders and more, available in-store and online at Interior Secrets.