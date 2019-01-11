The Secret to Running a Successful Home Business

Create a productive working environment

Just because a business is run from home doesn’t mean it’s not to be taken seriously! In fact, it’s often the home based ventures that can mean the most. They’re personal, they’re a genuine way out of the rat race and they’re a way for people to use their skills and passions to earn money. They’re not massive, faceless corporations turning millions of profit, but instead are the hard work of a busy mom, a dad looking for an alternative to long hours and commutes or a student working their way out of debt. Small, home based businesses can do really well and earn good money, so if you’re thinking of quitting your day job and doing something more meaningful then this is definitely an option. However, you do need to go about things in the right way. Here are some ideas.

Just because your home is your workplace doesn’t mean you should be working from the kitchen table, your bed or the sofa! Take things seriously- set yourself up a desk and create a home office that promotes productivity. Decorate it in calming colours and avoid clutter, there are lots of home office ideas on Pinterest if you need inspiration. Find good storage systems to put away the things that you need, and avoid bringing unnecessary items into your working area. A study desk and a comfortable chair are essential as you’re going to be sat there for long hours, and a laptop or computer than can manage the workload you need it to.

Utilise third party companies and freelancers

Just because you work on your own and are a sole trader doesn’t mean you have to carry the weight of the world on your shoulders when it comes to your business. If you hire freelancers, contractors or third party companies to tackle some of your workload or processes, you’re still classed as working by yourself as you’re not responsible for them in the same way as hiring an employee. You can easily send over projects or elements of work- just look into how to send large files online. Do this when you don’t have the time or skills to complete yourself, and it helps to keep your business

Decide on your working hours

One of the best things about working for yourself is you get flexibility. You can work it around childcare commitments or an existing full/ part time job. You can work it around your studies, or you can go full time and have the luxury of choosing the hours you want. It’s nice to have that freedom, but for the best productivity it’s worth setting your working hours based on the times that you’re naturally at your most alert and focused. It can help you get into a routine and a frame of mind where work is getting done. You have to be very self motivated when you work for yourself, and a routine can definitely help with this. If you do find you need to take an hour here or a morning there, it’s no problem- you dont have a boss to answer to! You can just make up the time later on.