The Simple Guide on How to Sell Shares Online

Whether you have a bristling portfolio built over years of working for the same company or you’ve inherited some shares from a recently passed family member, the time has come to sell your investments. If you’re uncertain where to begin, that’s understandable. This could very well be your first foray into trading. However, don’t let it intimidate you. We’ve put together a simple guide on how you can easily sell your shares online for money. Let’s begin.

Find an Online Broker

Using an online broker will likely be the superior option for you. Unless you wish to pay extra time and money to meet for a consultation in person, selling shares online will be quicker, easier, and possibly, an even more profitable option. A service such as sellyourshares.com offers the ease of online trading with the service of a brick-and-mortar broker.

Prepare Your Information

You will need to share two pieces of information with a broker before they can begin the selling process. At some point, you should have received a holdings or dividend statement. Regardless of how old it is, you will need the reference number located on that form. This contains how many shares you hold and acts as a proof of purchase. Along with your holdings statement, your broker will also need proof of your identity. A simple passport of driver’s license should suffice to this end.

Apply For a Sale

Once you’re ready and committed to taking the next step, simply fill out the application form and submit it to begin your sale. Your broker will confirm your shares with the registry and value them against the most current market. Share prices are prone to fluctuation so you likely won’t get an exact quote until your shares have sold. Regardless, you might be able to get a general estimation of their worth.

Collect Your Money

Once your shares have sold, you will have to wait three days before you receive payment. This period acts as a clearing house to ensure that the buyer does not default on their payment after you have already given away your shares. Once this period clears, money will be deposited into your bank account or you can opt to receive a cheque.

And that sums up how to sell your shares online quickly and securely. By using a third-party such as sellmyshares.com.au, all the stress and worry of playing with trade will be gone. Make your sale today!