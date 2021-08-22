The T-shirt Mill | Custom Made T-shirt Services Australia

Having t-shirts in your wardrobe is an excellent choice for the incredible versatility they add to your style. They are the ideal definition of comfort and minimalism, as you can style them in several ways. T-shirts can be the foundation of every outfit in your closet, from jeans, skirts, layered to your cardigan or jackets. To upgrade your wardrobe with trendy T-shirts, consider consulting the T-shirt Mill for the best design.

The T-shirt Mill’s dream is to custom make t-shirts that are affordable and comfortable to meet each client’s expectations. The company is based in Australia, widely known for its inventive nature as a creative printing hub. They help you make your shirt by bringing your ideas to reality with the help of their high-quality equipment and products. To achieve their great quality t-shirts is through:

T-shirt Mill delivers a wide range of colours and materials to match your style and choice for the best custom-made t-shirts. Their garment printing is easy and high quality to make you stand out in a crowd. Here are some of the other services that T-shirt Mill guarantees to its consumers for the best printing method.

DTG Printing

Direct to garment printing is a procedure that involves printing on textiles and garments by using customized inkjet technology. Digital printing needs unique inks that are spread to the garment directly and all absorbed by the fibers. Therefore this is a creative choice to custom make t-shirts to give them a soft finish on the prints.

Screen Printing

Screen printing is a type of printing on garments and clothing where ink is pressed through a design that has been cut out of a piece of a screen and stretched across a frame. The clothing is then passed through a heat tunnel to cure the ink. Screen printing is an excellent choice for custom t-shirts since it produces high-quality, long-lasting printings.

Embroidery

Embroidery is the decoration of fabric by the use of a needle and thread. Long time, the procedures were done manually, but with world digitization, the procedure is now conducted by well-designed big machines speeding the process. Embroidery is the seamless garment printing method for workwear, trade attire, and corporate uniforms as it gives a clean and professional finish. Also, it’s a perfect choice for custom shirt printing that needs to be used for as long as they provide a durable printing technique.

Supacolour and Supasub

Supacolour is a trending technique in the digital reproduction of logos. The procedure enables the T-shirt mill to produce your artwork ideally without a need to compromise on detail or colour. On the other hand, Supasub is a procedure that involves dye sublimating your design onto a patch and then stitching onto the product around the edges. Choosing this procedure is the best for individuals who don’t want to compromise the logo but go for a high-quality embroidery finish.

Are you dreaming to make your own shirt and bring your idea to reality. Contact T-shirt Mill to assist you in acquiring some printing programs to start your store.

Where Do They Deliver?

Visit the location pages to learn more about their services.

Contact Information

Website: https://www.thetshirtmill.com.au/

Phone: 07 3846 1008 (10am – 3pm Mon – Fri)

Email: sales@thetshirtmill.com.au

Address: 11 Maud St, Newstead Q 4006 (face to face meetings are by appointment only)

Operating hours:

Order Collection 9am – 5pm Monday to Friday.

Phone Support 10am – 3pm Monday to Friday