The Timeless Touch – An Evergreen Guide to Lasting Decor

When we think of ‘timeless’ design, the first thing that comes to mind for a lot of us might be clawfoot bathtubs, Persian rugs, lattice windows and similar stylistic elements and trendy pieces that have seemed to stand the test of time. But surprisingly enough, there’s a big difference between what’s ‘trendy’ and what’s ‘timeless’. Here are a few things you’ll need to keep in mind if you’re looking to cultivate truly timeless interiors.

Personality over trends

Real estate stylists in Melbourne consistently see inner-city homeowners opting for costly bold and trendy decor in Victorian and Edwardian era terraced homes, an interior design choice which often paves the way for style clashes over cohesion. These homes already boast timeless characteristics, with their classic exteriors and high ceilings. Introducing loud trends into these innately timeless spaces can only really take away from your home’s pre-existing atmosphere. But just because your home has a timeless style of its own, it should by no means hinder you from being expressive through your decor. The fantastic thing about these inner-city homes is that their timelessness is modest and approachable. You should feel encouraged to decorate with respect to your own personal touch and unique style above all else. Choose fun textures like velvet for your cushions and ottomans and wicker baskets for easy storage. And if you’re more of a minimalist at heart, then let go of everything except the most essential of elements, and opt for an open-plan living instead. Design for just one person, and let that person be you!

Antiques and accents

A favourite pastime in many suburbs in the heart of Melbourne is op-shopping and upcycling. We’ve always prided ourselves on being an environmentally-conscious city wherever possible, and the same rings true for our interior design habits. But one factor that a lot of us can forget when designing with antiques is that not all eras meld well together. For instance, classic pieces like grandfather clocks and antique vanities will definitely clash with decor from the 1970s or ‘80s. It’s a good rule of thumb to look for antiques that will complement your base furniture as well as other pre-existing stylistic elements found within your interior spaces.

However, if you do find yourself falling in love with a romantic antique despite the fact that the great majority of your home adheres to clean contemporary design, there are still some ways you can save that plush emerald chaise! Establish this unique piece as an accent in your designscape, and allow it to meld in comfortably by adopting one or two other emerald or dark-green accessories that adhere to your primary style, like a tasteful vase or some stylish bookends. When used effectively, accents can transform your space from a generic picture in a home design magazine to a genuinely unique and personable space.

Organic focal points

Art deco is one of the most popular interior design styles whose principles are being consistently used and borrowed from to this day. One of the most prominent reasons for art deco’s immense success in western interior design practices is the movement’s innate ability to craft organic focal points through its eclectic adoption of accent pieces. With art deco’s welcoming nature, you’ll most likely be able to find a natural home for even the most inorganic accents, like a hot pink plastic bust statue, or a mounted deer head.

Naturally, however, it’s a lot more seamless – and timeless – establishing organic focal points into your interior space. Organic focal points can be established by positioning larger pieces of furniture towards a certain point, or similarly by positioning recurring patterns to encourage your guests’ eyes to be drawn to less repetitive visuals. It’s always best to keep your focal point as low-tech as possible to ensure timelessness, so no television screens or other digital displays. However, something like an aquarium or a bold piece of wall art may be a good bet. The pool of potential organic focal points is heavily determined by your selected base styles and colour palettes, so the immense flexibility of art deco interior styling is recommended for those of you with an eclectic taste in accents.

~

Attaining a truly timeless design may seem like it comes with a lot of strict rules and guidelines, but in actuality, timelessness in itself is more subjective than you think. It’s all about ensuring that you’re making the best choices for yourself and refusing to make stylistic choices based on trends and trends alone!