The Top 10 Mistakes Female Entrepreneurs Make That Stop Their Business from Growing

Sigourney Belle, a successful author, spiritual teacher and founder of the WildGrace® Movement, aims to empower women entrepreneurs so they can flourish and succeed in their respective fields whilst evolving beautifully on a personal level. Her book, Wild Business, is an attempt in this direction, as is her Wild Grace® Movement. She has achieved a lot at a young age and is generous enough to share the secret of her success for the upliftment of millions of women around the world. Here is a brief look at the author’s inspiring life journey. Also, read on to learn how she encourages women to break free from the male-driven business models and enjoy the freedom to create their own.

Belle’s Inspiring Journey

Belle began her career as a neurological physiotherapist at a young age. She had complete knowledge about her field and thus saw numerous patients queuing up for treatment every day. Her practice was going well, but her work began taking a toll on her mental health. As she diagnosed neurological disorders and worked to cure them, she began manifesting some of those same disorders herself over time, ultimately leading to a psychological breakdown. At this point, she realized that she could not go on with her practice as it was. Though effective in her field, she could not handle the emotional burden that came with it. In order to heal herself from those traumatic experiences and seek enlightenment, she went to Nepal to study Tibetan Buddhism and Lamrim. She also lived in the ashrams of India to attain knowledge about yogic and tantric practices. These experiences helped her recognize her true purpose in life and return wiser and more focused than before.

Belle began practicing again, but this time instead of just offering medical assistance, she followed a holistic approach to heal her patients. This did not only help her heal the patients more effectively but also helped her grow gracefully as an individual.

Belle’s Attempt to Empower Women Entrepreneurs

In Wild Business, Belle shares that she understands that thousands of individuals, especially women, are facing issues similar to what she faced when she embarked on her professional journey. They have just attained their professional degrees and are working as per the set norms and guidelines pertaining to their respective sectors. They lack knowledge about their true purpose in life and thus feel out of sync over time. This leads to dissatisfaction at work, hampered professional growth and even impacted mental and physical wellbeing in the long run. In Wild Business,, she emphasizes how important it is to identify one’s true purpose in life and get in touch with their intuitive nature. Every woman is unique and should alter the conventional business models as per her own ability and intuition to enjoy freedom and power at work. She has also explained how one can bring about these changes.

Belle’s Wild Grace® movement will benefit billions around the world. Her approach is unique yet effective and can be mastered with patience over the time.