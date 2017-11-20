The Undeniable Grounds For A Green Career

Everywhere you look, businesses are going green. From huge corporations to small companies, the switch is ubiquitous. The reason is simple: it makes business sense. Organisations now understand that there is a lot to gain from helping the planet, such as government subsidies. Or, there is the positive PR which is bound to impact the firm. Yep, going green is a steady way to make green for startups and veteran enterprises alike.

But, what about the employees? A lot gets mentioned about businesses and its owners, but the workers never get the same column inches. On the whole, going green is a savvy move which can boost a person’s career and take them to the next level. After all, there are many advantages which outweigh the negatives.

Before you make a career switch, though, it’s always a good idea to understand the benefits. After all, some may not apply to your situation. Here, then, are the irrefutable reasons a green role is an excellent career move.

Going Green Makes Green

The eco-friendly sector is one of the biggest industries in the world right now. At this moment, there are millions of eco-friendly firms and they account for a chunk of revenue. In Australia alone, 6 of the top sustainable companies are in the top 100 around the world. Compared to other countries, the number is a big one and shows how it pays to help the planet. Anyone who wants to know how this helps employees only has to look the chain of events. As a rule, a wealthy company has wealthy workers because it can afford to pay more. Seen as the industry is getting bigger, the scope for higher wages is bound to grow. Indeed, roles such as “Urban Planner” and “Sustainability Consultant” pay well over six figures. And, these are only the start because the heads of organic organisations take away a cool couple of million.

Trees Grow Tall

Have you ever been frustrated at work by the lack of opportunities? Nearly half of the workforce would answer yes to this question because waiting for a chance is frustrating. Then, when it arrives and it’s your turn, you may not get a promotion because of office politics. Yes, there are things a person can do to ensure they don’t get overlooked, but there are zero guarantees. It’s worth noting office politics still exist and dictate company policy in the eco-friendly sector. However, it’s also worth pointing out there is more opportunity for growth. Because the industry is new and expanding, the companies can’t find employees quick enough to fill posts. After a while, this will stop, but you can take advantage before the inevitable lull. Remember that the trees which don’t have to compete are the ones which grow the tallest as they have all they need to survive.

Glass Ceiling

It isn’t difficult to look at companies and see a lack of diversity. Not two months ago, officials warned businesses they could face a quota if they didn’t find a solution. Props to the authorities for trying to fix the problem, but how is it still an issue in 2017? Thankfully, some companies don’t have a glass ceiling, or, at the very least, it’s higher than the average. Tech businesses are a prime example, as are green companies. The reason is simple: they are creativity-based. Because they run off ingenuity, they can’t afford to lack originality and ideas. And, a lack of diversity is a sure-fire way to reduce the talent pool. The stats show this clearly, with social enterprises growing by 47% compared to 34% for traditional businesses. The kicker is that the social companies are either run by women or have a majority female workforce. Let’s face it – a firm which pledges to cut CO2 emissions can’t have a glass ceiling!

Supply And Demand

The concept of supply and demand is simple. The higher the demand, the more supply increases to cover consumer need. The same principle applies to job growth. Today, with the eco-friendly industry dictating terms, job stimulation is growing. Wherever you look, some people will remove your rubbish and others who will maintain your garden. Then, some men and women deal in energy consumption while their colleagues reduce car emissions. Last but not least, there are recycling plants which are home to thousands of workers, and that’s without mentioning the supply chain. Okay, some positions may not be the ideal role because working in a factory isn’t the goal. However, lots of jobs are up for grabs in an era where unemployment is above 5%. When you take into account they are well-paid positions with room for growth, you realise you could do a lot worse. After all, lots of people are on benefits and struggling to survive.

Work/Life Balance

Job satisfaction is a huge part of a career. In truth, recent studies show it is the number one factor for employees regarding their jobs. Yep, even money isn’t as important because what’s the point in having money if you can’t spend it? There is no doubt a healthy balance between work and life is vital, but not every employer agrees. In fact, they think working their staff to the bone is the only way to be productive. Of course, this harms the company and the people, which is why you want to avoid these bosses like the plague. The good news is businesses which focus on going green tend to get the balance just right. Green enterprises see working at home not as a privilege but a necessity as it saves money on commuting and overheads. Therefore, you get to spend more time at home being the boss and maintaining your own workload. Obviously, working from home helps preserve relationships, especially with your immediate family.

The Boredom Factor

One reason people are not happy in the workplace is boredom. The majority of workers leave their post because it isn’t challenging or fulfilling enough. Sure, a day of twiddling your thumbs is good every now and again, but it gets monotonous after a while. Employees want to enjoy their day, which means they want to find solutions to problems. Working for a green-fingered business is the best way to leave your comfort zone and learn new skills. Why? It’s because the industry is an enigma at the moment. Lots of people who have eco-friendly jobs are not one-hundred percent confident in the role. As scary as it sounds, it also means they are learning on a daily basis. Another reason that learning happens is training. The industry is constantly changing with new and futuristic technologies coming out every couple of months. To keep up with the advancements, green firms have to invest in employee training.

Holistic Satisfaction

Everyone knows job satisfaction is essential, but there are different types. Coming home knowing you have done a great job at work is always rewarding. Whether or not you work for a green company, you can do this every day. However, what you can’t do is come home and think “I’ve made a difference to the world” or “I’ve changed a person’s life.” It may seem over the top, but people and the planet are interconnected. So, help one and you support the other. The great thing about this is that you get a double hit. Not only is there a warm, fuzzy feeling from being good at your job, but there is the thrill of helping a fellow human being. In life, these moments are few and far between.

You know what they say? Once you go green, you never go back!