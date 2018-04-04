The Winelands of South Africa

The Cape winelands stretch from rugged mountains to multi directional slopes of the coastal region. South Africa’s vineyards are mostly situated in the Western Cape near the coast. The rainfall on the coastal side where fynbos and renosterveld vegetation flourish measure up to 1,000 mm per year.

Around 95,000 hectares of vines produce wine grapes which are under cultivation over an area of about 800km in length. Production zones in the Cape winelands are divided into different geographical units of the Western Cape- Breede River Valley, Cape South Coast, Klein Karoo, Olifants River, Boberg and Coastal Region. Other winelands exist in the Eastern Cape, Free State, KwaZulu Natal, Limpopo and Northern Cape. Winelands encompass 27 diverse districts and 77 smaller wards in total. Let’s take a look at some of them:

Bot River

The Bot River ward is the gateway to Walker Bay and encompasses a valley and village. The area is renowned for its cool climate which is influenced by the lagoon and Walker Bay where cool afternoon winds blow up the valley off the sea. Chenin Blanc, Pinotage, Shiraz and Sauvignon Blanc fare well in these areas. Bot River is also home to a mix of handcrafted wineries.

Cape Town

The vineyards of Durbanville lie very close to Cape Town and border northern suburbs. A number of estates and wineries are situated on the rolling slopes and they continue to make a variety of wine styles. Wines from this ward are Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon. The deep soils, see breezes and night mists are beneficial factors when it comes to the quality of the grapes.

Cederberg

Cederberg is a standalone ward; the most remote and highest wine yards are found mainly in this area and it borders Olifants River. Emanating wines from this ward are best known for its Chardonnay, Chenin, Cabernet, Shiraz and Sauvignon.

Klein Karoo

The semi-arid region stretches from Montagu through Barrydale towards Calitzdorp. Muscat varieties flourish here and the area is known best for its sweet wines. Calitzdorp is famous for its port style wines where you will find plantings of Tinta Barocca, Touriga Nacional and Souzao. Red wines made from varieties used to make port, have created a buzz in this area.

Paarl

The Paarl wine district lies to the north of Stellenbosch and is bordered by the town of Wellington to the north east. The Berg River runs through Paarl and is the live fiving artery of this win producing area. This is the life-giving artery area of this win producing area. The large variety of grapes grown in Paarl of which are Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinotage, Shiraz, Chenin Blanc and Chardonnay have the best potential.

