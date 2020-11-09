Things That All New Puppy Owners Should Do

Getting a new puppy is exciting for your family, but in order to give them the best start in life, and to ensure they fit into your life, there are a few things you need to do. All responsible dog owners should follow these steps when a puppy arrives to keep them healthy and happy.

Get them into training

Training isn’t just about getting your dog to sit, it’s also a good way of socialising your dog and teaching them skills like recall to keep them safe. You should look for dog training Sydney as soon as you’ve reserved your pup, as the sooner they start, the easier they’ll be to train. If you’re adopting an older rescue dog, they can still attend training.

Dog training is also a good way to train your dog for home protection. Many people have family dogs that also guard the property, which is useful for those in remote, rural areas.

Take them to the vet

You don’t have to wait for your pet to be ill to take them to the vet. Preventative care is just as important. Most vets will do a new puppy check-up, which will include:

Checking your puppy’s teeth.

Checking their ears for signs of infection.

Taking a look at your puppy for any signs of genetic problems.

Discussing your dog’s diet and nutrition.

Giving first vaccinations, worming and more.

Most vets will also schedule a yearly check-up which helps your dog stay in the best possible shape, and this allows them to look out for some of the common issues of your dog’s breed.

Take out pet insurance

Even a healthy puppy can end up suffering from a range of health conditions, plus accidents are common with young dogs. That’s why you should take out pet insurance, which will cover many of these issues. Emergency vet appointments can be expensive, so make sure you are covered should the worst happen.

If you want to be a responsible pet owner, there are a number of steps you can take to keep your new puppy healthy and happy. From a check up at the vet, to getting the right training and insurance, it’s not cheap to get a new puppy, but these things are essential when taking care of a dog. They ensure your dog will grow up healthy and obedient, so you aren’t spending a lot of money sorting out future issues.