Things to Know About Life Insurance in Perth, Western Australia



As a resident of Perth, with a spouse, kids or even other dependants, you should consider having a life insurance. It provides financial security for your family in case an accident occurs.

It is very vital to select a policy which meets your needs and wants for you and your family. It is advisable that you choose a certified financial professional to discuss with you the different types of covers you can pay for.

These include; life, income, trauma, child trauma, total and permanent disability insurance among others. Let's find out more about these covers.

1. Life insurance This is a cover payable on terminal illness or death. It helps your family to pay debts, support living expenses and cover education expenses as well.

It also allows your family to invest for ongoing incomes in case you were to die prematurely. Because your dependants can no longer depend on your income when something happens, it is advisable to review this policy after a few years to make sure that the amount insured correctly matches your financial responsibilities. This will help you to determine whether it is necessary to increase your contribution amount or not.

2. Trauma insurance This policy protects you in case of a diagnosis or an occurrence of a critical medical condition like heart attack, stroke, cancer or coronary bypass just to mention a few. The policy is paid out ones the diagnosis is confirmed but not when you as a policyholder passes on. It covers medical expenses and other costs like paying off mortgages or taking extended holidays. You should keep in mind that not all vital medical conditions results in permanent disability. However, they can affect your finances which is why you should have this policy to cover you and your family.

3. Income protection insurance You may suffer from illness or injuries which may result to temporary loss of income. This may not be covered by your savings or any sick leave allowances that you may have. Income protection insurance provides you with a broad based accident and illness coverage of 75% of your annual gross income. This amount is to be spent for a period that you nominate. You can use this to pay debts, for your living expenses, paying for education or other essential spending till you are able to go back to your work. The premiums are usually tax deductible which makes it even more appealing.

4. Total and Permanent Disability (TPD) Insurance It is important that you consider how you would live without an income. In case you are involved in an accident and become disabled permanently, you can greatly suffer from financial impacts. These would affect you when you should be focusing on your rehabilitation. TPD policy is an added advantage to your life insurance which pays a large amount of money in case you become permanently disabled. The policy can help you to pay for treatment and rehabilitation, helps to eliminate any debts incurred and also helps to maintain your daily living expenses. This in hand will help you to focus on your recovery process and your general well-being.

5. Business insurance If you have a business partner that you are depending on, getting an insurance cover will enable your business to continue operating in case anything happens to him or her. This type of insurance also helps a business to protect its employees so that in case they become disabled or something happens to them, the business receives some cash to fund the financial losses that might incur.

This could be as a result of loss of customers or the services that were being delivered by the key person. It helps the business to continue as you will be able to repay debts or even train a replacement personnel.

Conclusion

When choosing a cover it is advisable to enquire about the company you are likely to use. You can also ask for advice from an expert on the best policy you can pay for. Choose a policy that meets your needs and also the one you can pay for without straining.