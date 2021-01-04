Thinking Of Getting A Dog? 6 Things You Need To Know

Welcoming a dog to your home is as big of a commitment as having a child because they have exactly the same kinds of needs that humans do; they want love, attention, fun, and they need to eat the right foods to keep them as fit and healthy as possible. Owning a dog can be extremely time consuming, and if you’re thinking of welcoming a dog into your home, there are certain things you need to know so that you can give them the best care possible.

Financial stability

Much like when you’re planning to have children, you need to sit down and think of the costs that will come hand in hand with owning a dog. Not only do they need regular meals, but there will also be vet bills, even on the off chance your dog never becomes unwell or needs veterinary care. Like children, dogs need inoculations when they are young and as they grow, and these don’t come cheap. Purchasing reliable dog insurance will help keep costs as low as possible, as well as giving you that peace of mind that if your dog becomes unwell, you can give them the care they need.

Your dog will also need other essentials such as toys, blankets, coats and beds to maintain comfort levels, and these won’t be a one-time purchase either. If you’re thinking of getting a dog, be sure you can support them financially!

Specialised food

While there are many dog food brands on the shelves in supermarkets, these brands may not do much towards your dog’s general health and well-being. Did you know that dogs actually thrive from a raw dog food diet such as barf dog food provides? Their bodies process raw food differently to humans, and a raw food diet will help improve their skin, their growth rate (and help with maintaining weight), and will provide your dog with a beautiful coat of fur. If you’re thinking of getting a dog (young or old), then you should consider a raw food diet to keep them as healthy as possible.

Patience

Owning a dog requires a lot of patience in many different areas! Much like children, you will need to teach your dog what’s right and wrong, and this isn’t something that will happen overnight. There are many techniques such as training your dog with treats that can help move this process along smoothly.

You’ll also need patience when it comes to letting them out at night, taking them out for walks, and introducing your dog to other pets or children in your home. Dogs get scared too, and will need the love and patience from you to adapt to their new surroundings while you get used to each other as a new family with a dog.

Pet proofing your home

There will probably be times where your dog will be left alone at home, and it’s essential to dog proof your home not only to prevent them from ripping up precious belongings, but also for their own safety. Moving chemicals and other substances that could be harmful to your dog (such as chocolate) to a higher point will help avoid any unnecessary trips to the vet.

You should also create a safe space for your dog to roam around whether you’re at home or not, and they can use this space to relax, run around, and have some fun without endangering themselves or anyone around them. If you’ve got a garden that’s completely dog proof, consider installing a dog flap to allow them to explore the garden while you’re out and about.

Exercise

Dogs need exercise everyday, and this is something you’ll need to commit to so that not only can your dog maintain a healthy weight, but they can also let off stored energy. Much like humans, dogs need time to use built up energy in their bodies. Taking a dog out every day for a substantial walk is a huge commitment, and if you’re not sure if you can do that every day, now might not be a good time for you to get a dog.

Breed research

Finally, all breeds of dogs are different. Some are more passive than others, and some breeds take more training and patience than others. There’s no such thing as an easy dog, but if you’re concerned about what to expect from owning a particular breed of dog, it’s a good idea to put your research in beforehand!

Remember a dog is a lifetime commitment, so consider the above before making your decision.