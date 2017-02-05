This Goes With That: It’s 7 High Summer Looks from Sussan

We love Australian fashion and iconic brands like Sussan – and with no end in sight to the long, hot summer of 2017 – these affordable looks will keep you cool at home and at work, without breaking the budget.

Designed by women, for women, Sussan are all about wearable, unpretentious fashion that feels great and looks amazing. The iconic Sussan brand began in 1939 and now operates across Australia in 182 stores and online globally.

Shop online at Sussan receive FREE Shipping on all online orders including Click & Collect + FREE returns in Australia.

Look 1 Spot Ruffle Sleeve Top

$99.95*

Made from 100% viscose and has double ruffle sleeve detail, centre back keyhole with button and high low hem. Black Trim Detail Jogger Pant

$89.95*

Features ponte fabrication, wrap front detail, zip detail on ankles and elastic back waist. Pale Grey Cross Body Bag

$69.95*

External zip pocket, adjustable strap, tassel feature, gunmetal hardware, multi compartments and internal card slots. Complete the look with Mixed Stretch Bracelets

$16.95*

Look 2



Dusty Rose Bomber Jacket

$99.95*

Elastic hem and cuffs, front pockets, lightweight fabrication and zip through.

Black Lace Insert Tank

$59.95*

Lace detail on shoulders and Jersey back and woven front.

Complete the look with Sussan’s Pretty Ditsy Skinny Scarf

$19.95*

Look 3

Sketched Floral Tie Sleeve Top

$89.95*

Made from 100% viscose this top features an exclusive print, tie sleeve and scoop back detail. Slimline Pant

$79.95*

Side zip, elastic in waist for comfortable fit and splits at hem. Complete the look with Mixed Stretch Bracelets

$16.95*

Look 4



Stitch Detail Denim Jacket

$99.95*

Front pockets, quilting stitch detail, three quarter sleeve and edge to edge styling.

Classic Stripe Scoop Neck T-Shirt

$39.95*

High low hem, scoop neck, short sleeve, yarndye and black stripes.

Mid Denim Relaxed Distressed Jean

$119.95*

Reinforced distressing, 5 pocket styling and zip fly with button fastening.

Complete the look with Tear Drop Pendant Necklace

$29.95*

Look 6



Tie Front Cardigan

$69.95*

3/4 sleeve, shawl collar and tie front detail. Can be worn tied or open.

Scoop Neck T-Shirt

$29.95*

High low hem, scoop neck and short sleeve.

Weekend Chino Pant Dolphin

$89.95*

Stretch fabrication, belt loops, side pockets, jet pockets at the back and concealed closure.

*All prices are quoted in Australian dollars and are subject to change by the retailer