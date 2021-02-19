This is Why Denver is the Place to Visit in the United States

When you think about taking a trip to the United States, you’re probably tempted to visit New York or Los Angeles or Miami. While these cities are truly iconic, they don’t fully represent the true American lifestyle and experience.

You can find that right in Denver, Colorado. A city settled amongst the Rocky Mountains and gorgeous landscape that makes up Colorado, Denver should definitely be on your list of desired destinations. With so many different things to do, you’ll surely get the true American experience and the trip of a lifetime.

Make an already amazing trip even more memorable and fly a private jet to Denver. You definitely won’t regret it!

Embrace Nature’s Beauty

Denver is known for the gorgeous nature surrounding it. It’s the absolute perfect destination for nature lovers. With a variety of activities such as rock climbing, hiking, skiing, and rafting, there’s something for everyone.

If you aren’t much for the outdoors, you can also drive along Mount Evans Scenic Byway to appreciate the grandiose natural beauty that surrounds Denver.

Sip on Craft Beer

If you enjoy sipping on a cold beer, then Denver is the place to be! The birth place of craft beer, Denver’s beer scene is enormous. With hundreds of different breweries with mico brews, craft beer, and of course the American classic, Coors, you can try a different beer for every day of your trip.

Don’t be afraid to experiment with the different types and flavors. It’s even better when you pair the perfect beer with the perfect plate of food too.

Enjoy Some Entertainment

One of the most beautiful theaters in the world lives in Denver – Red Rocks Amphitheater. Some of the most talented musicians and artists have played on this stage for the people of Denver. It’s especially wonderful in the summer just as the sun sets.

You can also catch an exciting sports game while visiting Denver. Whether its football, baseball, or basketball, you’ll surely be entertained.

Open Your Mind

One of the more popular features about visiting Denver is the legalization of marijuana. As one of the first locations in the United States to allow the recreational use of the plant, people flock to Denver to chill out and relax.

While it may not be as famous as Amsterdam, Denver is a more lowkey location to enjoy the calming effects of it.

Walk Through Larimer Square

Denver’s downtown area is absolutely adorable and a must-see when visiting. Larimer Square, a historical and important area in Denver, is now home to dozens of cute restaurants, boutique shops, and cafes.

Take a stroll through the square to do some shopping and grab a bite to eat while really experiencing what it’s like to live as a local in Denver.

Admire Exotic Animals at the Zoo

Denver Zoo is one of the main features of the city. Home to over 4,000 animals, you could spend an entire day walking through and admiring the exotic beasts and birds that live here. It’s great for all ages and a definite must-see while visiting Denver.