Three Inspiring Female Business Leaders join the Ovarian Cancer Australia Board

Managing Director of Twitter Australia, Suzy Nicoletti, has joined the board of Ovarian Cancer Australia. The leading national body for ovarian cancer in Australia, has today announced that Chair of the Wests Tigers NRL Club, Marina Go, and Partner at Deloitte, Meghan Speers, have also joined a newly expanded Board of Directors, to drive the charity’s ambitious goal to reduce the incidence of ovarian cancer and improve the disease’s survival rate by 25 per cent by 2025.

All three women have a personal connection to the disease.

Managing Director of Twitter Australia, Suzy Nicoletti, lost her mother to ovarian cancer a decade ago and hopes to use her 13 years’ experience in digital media to empower those impacted by ovarian cancer to find their voice and help create awareness for Ovarian Cancer through storytelling across digital platforms.

Partner at Deloitte, Meghan Speers, is an ovarian cancer survivor having been diagnosed at 29 years of age. A mother of two, Meghan has been actively involved in raising awareness about ovarian cancer working closely with Ovarian Cancer Australia for more than 10 years.

Meghan sees joining the Board of Ovarian Cancer Australia as a chance to give back to an organisation that provided so much support and ensured she didn’t battle ovarian cancer alone. Her ambition is to bring her commercial business expertise with a consumers insight and to assist Ovarian CancerAustralia achieve its bold 2025 vision to reduce the incidence and improve the survival rates of ovarian cancer.

Chair of the Wests Tigers NRL Club and mother to two sons, Marina Go, also has a personal connection to ovarian cancer. Her husband carries the BRCA1 gene mutation, the likely reason behind why many of the women on her husbands of the family, including Ovarian Cancer Australia founder Lynda Gibson, developed ovarian cancer.

Marina hopes to bring the experience of governing and leading organisations, innovating in disrupted sectors and providing expert guidance around media and consumers. Her ambition is to assist in connecting the significance of the research funded by Ovarian Cancer Australia with all Australians.

The not-for-profit organisation also welcomed Marco D’Avino, Partner, Bain & Co, and Professor Ian Jacobs, Vice-Chancellor, UNSW Sydney, to the Board.

Chair Paula Benson said, “Following an extensive search I am proud to announce on behalf of Ovarian Cancer Australia the appointment of these five leading individuals who not only bring incredible depth of experience but also a personal or professional connection to this disease.”

The new Directors join Ovarian Cancer Australia’s existing Board of Directors including Ms Paula Benson Chair and Non-Executive Director; Ms Tracey Curro, Senior Partner, SHK; Ms Jo-Ann Hicks, COO, Better Caring: and Ms Carolyn Reynolds, General Counsel, Vicinity Centres.

“We are determined to change the face of ovarian cancer in Australia and we will not rest until it is done,” said Ms Benson. “I know Marco, Marina, Ian, Suzy and Meaghan share my passion, drive and commitment to see it through and I am absolutely delighted they are joining us.”

For more information about ovarian cancer, or to donate to Ovarian Cancer Australia visit the website:

ovariancancer.net.au