Three New Cocktail Recipes for Valentine’s Day

Cape Byron Distillery has created three delicious cocktails for Valentine’s Day 2021. Located in the beautiful hinterland of Byron Bay, on a 95-acre macadamia farm and subtropical rainforest, lovingly regenerated by the Brook family over the last 30 years. This award-winning distillery keeps true to the traditions and art of distillation, while proudly showcasing unique Australian botanicals in all of their products.

Rainforest Sour



Ingredients:

• 60ml Brookie’s Slow Gin

• 30ml Lemon Juice

• 1x Healthy Bar Spoon of Davidson’s Plum Jam (or a fruit jam equivalent)

• 10ml Aquafaba

Method:

• Shake all ingredients with ice and double strain into a chilled glass.

• Garnish with an Aniseed Myrtle Leaf.

Italian Stallion



Ingredients:

• 60ml Brookie’s Dry Gin

• 30ml Aperol

• 120ml Fresh Grapefruit Juice

Method:

• Stir over ice and strain into ice-filled glass.

• Garnish with a Rosemary Sprig & Rosemary Sugar Rim.

1.5 Metre Romance



Ingredients:

• 20ml Brookie’s Dry Gin

• 20ml Mac. Liqueur

• 20ml Orange Curacao Liqueur

• 30ml Lemon Juice

• 15ml Sugar Syrup

Method:

• Shake with ice and double strain into chilled glass.

• Garnish with a Lemon Twist.

For more information or to purchase a bottle, please visit https://www.capebyrondistillery.com/. A list of stockists for each product is also available on their website.