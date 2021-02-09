Three New Cocktail Recipes for Valentine’s Day

Cape Byron Distillery has created three delicious cocktails for Valentine’s Day 2021. Located in the beautiful hinterland of Byron Bay, on a 95-acre macadamia farm and subtropical rainforest, lovingly regenerated by the Brook family over the last 30 years. This award-winning distillery keeps true to the traditions and art of distillation, while proudly showcasing unique Australian botanicals in all of their products.
Rainforest Sour
Ingredients:
• 60ml Brookie’s Slow Gin
• 30ml Lemon Juice
• 1x Healthy Bar Spoon of Davidson’s Plum Jam (or a fruit jam equivalent)
• 10ml Aquafaba
Method:
• Shake all ingredients with ice and double strain into a chilled glass.
• Garnish with an Aniseed Myrtle Leaf.
Italian Stallion
Ingredients:
• 60ml Brookie’s Dry Gin
• 30ml Aperol
• 120ml Fresh Grapefruit Juice
Method:
• Stir over ice and strain into ice-filled glass.
• Garnish with a Rosemary Sprig & Rosemary Sugar Rim.
1.5 Metre Romance
Ingredients:
• 20ml Brookie’s Dry Gin
• 20ml Mac. Liqueur
• 20ml Orange Curacao Liqueur
• 30ml Lemon Juice
• 15ml Sugar Syrup
Method:
• Shake with ice and double strain into chilled glass.
• Garnish with a Lemon Twist.
For more information or to purchase a bottle, please visit https://www.capebyrondistillery.com/. A list of stockists for each product is also available on their website.