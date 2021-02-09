Australian Women Online

Three New Cocktail Recipes for Valentine’s Day

Cape Byron Distillery has created three delicious cocktails for Valentine’s Day 2021. Located in the beautiful hinterland of Byron Bay, on a 95-acre macadamia farm and subtropical rainforest, lovingly regenerated by the Brook family over the last 30 years. This award-winning distillery keeps true to the traditions and art of distillation, while proudly showcasing unique Australian botanicals in all of their products.

Rainforest Sour

Rainforest Sour Cocktail
Ingredients:
• 60ml Brookie’s Slow Gin
• 30ml Lemon Juice
• 1x Healthy Bar Spoon of Davidson’s Plum Jam (or a fruit jam equivalent)
• 10ml Aquafaba

Method:
• Shake all ingredients with ice and double strain into a chilled glass.
• Garnish with an Aniseed Myrtle Leaf.

Italian Stallion

Italian Stallion Cocktail
Ingredients:
• 60ml Brookie’s Dry Gin
• 30ml Aperol
• 120ml Fresh Grapefruit Juice

Method:
• Stir over ice and strain into ice-filled glass.
• Garnish with a Rosemary Sprig & Rosemary Sugar Rim.

1.5 Metre Romance

1.5 Metre Romance
Ingredients:
• 20ml Brookie’s Dry Gin
• 20ml Mac. Liqueur
• 20ml Orange Curacao Liqueur
• 30ml Lemon Juice
• 15ml Sugar Syrup

Method:
• Shake with ice and double strain into chilled glass.
• Garnish with a Lemon Twist.

For more information or to purchase a bottle, please visit https://www.capebyrondistillery.com/. A list of stockists for each product is also available on their website.

