Tips for Better Driving on the Road

Everyone who can drive just loves to give out advice (mostly unsolicited) about driving. It’s a thing they teach you at driving school! No kidding.

In any case, since we know a lot about cars and a lot about driving, we decided to give you a little free advice as well.

Here are a few tips on how to become a better driver, since we’re all good drivers already!

1. Im-mobile

You should probably just stop driving altogether and stay where you are? NOT.

Just don’t use your phone. It’s unnecessary. Your facebook feed will stay exactly where it is when you get back to it. Your instagram will have exactly the same number of followers as it did, and nobody has been reported to have died because of lack of a reply.

But you might not be mentally alert when you’re driving if you keep texting/talking to someone on call.

2. Shoes

A lot of people underestimate the value of the kind of shoes they wear while driving. Driving in good shoes saves you the ankle pain that you might encounter due to long hours spent behind the wheel. Driving shoes are a thing, and they’re not like those ugly looking training shoes. You can get a good-looking pair from a store and they will ease your driving experience, especially if you’re learning how to drive. New drivers (the ones with the L Plates) have a little bit of difficulty while driving because they’re not used to moving their feet so much. These driving shoes will make it relatively easy for learners to practice driving and getting better at it. Pro-tip: Driving in heels is a bad idea.

3. All-rounder

Women are known to be all-rounders. We can probably work on a laptop, cook, eat and take a shower at the same time. But when it comes to driving, this might not be a safe strategy There is a lot of research on why “multitasking” is not really a thing. You’re never really doing two things at the same time, you’re just doing each thing for a really really short period of time. This makes you lose focus really quick and additionally forces you to concentrate really quick as well. As a result, you might not be able to focus at all! Putting your life at risk is not worth it, for anything.

4. Rules are not meant to be broken

Contrary to popular belief, rules on the road are not meant to be broken. They not only protect everyone on the road, they ensure smooth functioning of traffic as well. If you are just learning how to drive, you need to watch a traffic rules tutorial before you get into a vehicle again. These are essential and nobody should make the mistake of being unaware of these rules. If you still like breaking rules, remember how much you might need to pay when you get pulled over. And as good as your luck might be, you will get pulled over when you least expect it.

5. Everyone needs some spaaaaace

Our kids, our partners, our pets and our fellow drivers on the streets, everyone needs their own space sometimes. While driving, it is very important to have TWO seconds of gap between the front of your car and the rear of the one in front of you. This is called a ‘safe following distance’. The safe following distance for a school bus, or an emergency vehicle could be a little higher. It is best to stay far enough to be able to see the wheels of the car in front of you.

6. Plan Ahead

It’s not the best strategy to depend on the car right in front of you for stability on the road, as they’re probably just following the one in front of them. To stay one step ahead, it’s best to follow the car that is in front of the one you’re following. That way, you can have better control over our vehicle and more than enough time to react to any sudden changes in the traffic. A simple example is that of a “bump”. A sudden bump can make you hit the roof of your car, or get you to slow down too fast and lose control of your car. Stay prepared and protect your head!

7. Mirror mirror on the car

Who’s the hidden of them all? Basically, you need to adjust your mirrors in the car to be able to see everything in your blind spot. A blind spot is an area that you can’t see from your own eyes because of the vehicle itself. It’s important to know what’s hidden there or you might run someone over or potentially damage your car. Adjusting your mirrors before you head out is very important. If you get into the habit of doing it before you even turn the ignition, you will stay safe on the road forever.

8. Let it go!

Sometimes, having a car can actually be a drawback. If you’re so used to having a car that you don’t walk even 500 metres to the grocery store, your health will definitely take a toll in you. Knowing when to let go of your vehicle, whether it’s because of damage to your car, or because you just need a break from driving, is crucial.

If a car is damaged or not working as usual, you should immediately get it checked and fixed. If it’s beyond repair, you can consider selling your car for cash to a car removal service. This way, you can get rid of your car and get some extra fast cash!

We all love our cars and most of us love driving. Make it a lovelier experience by following these tips!