In Australia, we’re blessed with a warm climate and experience winters that allow us to enjoy our outdoor area all year round. However, as we prepare for the colder months, we need to take certain precautions to ensure our garden will survive and thrive throughout.

Adbri Masonry brand ambassador and landscape expert Jason Hodges says a change in temperature doesn’t have to force us to adjust how we entertain and enjoy our outdoor areas and gardens. “A little preparation and a few smart purchases can winter-proof your backyard by transforming it from an unused winter space into a cosy feature area that will be a family favourite year round.”

Here are Jason’s top tips for getting your garden winter ready:

Build a solid foundation

“To make the most of your yard during winter, the important thing, before we even get to heating, is laying a solid foundation,” says Jason. Whether it’s creating appropriate drainage to avoid your backyard turning into a muddy mess after heavy rainfall, or laying a paved entertaining area for cosy dinner parties, there are certain basic steps you can take to prepare your garden for winter enjoyment.

Choose an area near your back door to pave an entertaining patio. If possible, pave a large enough area to fit an outdoor setting and heating unit. Covering the space with an awning or pergola helps to frame the space and makes it feel more like an alfresco room, as well as shelter it from the elements, adding to the liveability of the space.

Plan for rainy days and make drainage a priority. Side paths are especially susceptible to being soggy during the cooler months – with houses built right to the boundary, side paths often receive little sunlight meaning after rain, they can end up as no go

ones for fear of walking mud through the house. “I suggest a stepping stone path using Adbri Masonry’s Euro pavers, spaced with decorative pebbles. As opposed to a concrete slab path, stepping stones will allow water to run between the pavers and into the sub base below,” says Jason. Opt for a darker colour paver as it will show up less dirt.

Lawn Loving

Winter can be a tough time for lawns but there are ways in which you can prevent this through careful preparation. Choose a slow release fertiliser and feed your lawn throughout autumn ensuring it is healthy and in good condition coming into winter.