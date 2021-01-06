Tips for Starting Your Own Business with Little Experience

Starting your own business is an exciting, yet daunting time in anyone’s life. There seems to be a million things to consider, from funding, to location, to products or services, to marketing.

The list goes on. For people starting their own business there doesn’t seem to be enough hours in the day.

If you are a new business owner, read on to find out about some of the top things you should consider before opening your new business.

Securing Funding for Your New Business

Securing funding to open your new business is, of course, essential. If you are young, or don’t have a secure credit line, unsecured business loans could be the way to fund your operation. If you are lucky enough to have the cash saved up to dedicate to the initial capital, then you won’t need a business loan, secured or unsecured.

Most people require a bank or other lending institution to provide you with the capital upfront. Here are some ideas for essential planning

Planning a New Business – The Essentials

Business plan – writing a good business plan can, of course, make or break your entire business. You should seek professional advice to help you complete your business plan. Whatever your experience, you should have undertaken substantial market research to ensure you know the competition in your chosen area. Criteria to consider for completion of a business plan includes the following:

Forecasting- this is making a prediction of how much turnover and profit you will have in the initial years of your business.

Ask yourself questions such as:

How many customers and how many products are you planning to sell in the first 3 years? What is the budget for the property or location? How many staff will you require? How will you secure a regular supply of products?

Having a solid understanding of your forecasting demonstrates your professionalism and shows any potential investors that you have carefully considered the numbers involved in your early business.

Forecasting will, of course, directly relate to the amount of money you intend to borrow.

Location – paying for your dream location is one of the most expensive aspects of opening a new business, and it’s one you cannot escape from because as everyone knows location is everything. Office space in a sought-after area can be very expensive, so if this is an issue, look into hiring a virtual office address, to save on outgoings whilst still maintaining your image.

Make sure you are fully prepared before committing to any loans for your new business.