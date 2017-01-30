Tips for taking the most natural photos of your kids

With Aussie kids going back to school this week, Ben Halcomb from Nikon Australia , shares his top tips on how to take the most natural photos of your kids.

And don’t forget to #talkb4sharing images of children on the internet!

Try using a “standard” lens like the Nikon AF-S 50mm f1.8G lens. It’s perfect for blurring your background while keeping your subject sharp in front. This lens also allows for great shots inside with no flash, so you can catch the kids when they are just being themselves. Just put your camera into Portrait mode which will automatically select the ideal settings for the shot you want.

How to achieve the best photographs for both indoor and outdoor light:

Soft light is best! Consider the lighting available around you. Your best position is with the light behind you to avoid looking into it otherwise your photos will be overexposed. If you’re outdoors, try shooting your subject in the shade with the light falling onto them.

For shooting indoors, a nice big window with natural light coming through works wonders with the same principles. Direct sun in both of these examples is classified as a harsh light.

In situations where there is limited light available, try the compact and lightweight COOLPIX B500, or if you have an existing DSLR, try a fast prime lens like the AF-S 35mm f/1.8G.

The best cameras for mums and dads (compact digital and DSLR)

Finding your way around the functions of a DSLR can sometimes be a bit daunting, so try using the Nikon D3400 in Guide Mode. The Guide Mode function is designed to help you develop your photography skills. With demonstrations on-screen, Guide Mode will change your camera settings for you to help you select the right settings for any photographic style.

Whether you are taking photos of your child’s birthday, soccer games or a beautiful beach sunset Guide Mode helps you learn as you go.

Or for something a little more compact and lightweight, try the COOLPIX B700 with automatic scene selection that intuitively selects the style of shot you’re trying to take so that you get the best results every time.

Tips for photo-editing apps to achieve great effects

Editing your photos is easy with the Nikon D3400 and D5600 DSLRs.

You can achieve great results every time with in-camera Quick Effects and Special Effects, allowing you to edit your images in-camera, before and after taking the shot, without downloading them onto your computer.

Create stunning photos with Selective Colour, apply Miniature effect to your subject for a new perspective or try using the Silhouette effect for striking silhouette images.

Once you’ve applied your desired effects, you can share your photos instantly with your family and friends using the ‘SnapBridge app via your compatible smart device. (Search ‘Nikon SnapBridge’ to download the app for free from the iTunes App Store or Google Play Store).

How to avoid blur in family photography

Selecting the right location for the photo you want to take is the first step.

Before bringing your subject into the photograph, consider the type of image you want to take, choose your location and make sure that you have your camera ready with your chosen settings before introducing your subject into the scene. Remember to look around and consider what will end up in the background of your shot. You can even try shooting from a new angle for a different perspective.

“The best camera you’ll ever have is the one you’ve got with you!”

It sounds simple, but if you don’t have your camera, you won’t get the shot.

Keep a compact and lightweight camera like the COOLPIX S7000 in the car or your purse for those spontaneous life moments that you find yourself wishing had a camera.

How to focus accurately

Your camera has a 2 stage shutter release to ensure your photos are always in focus. By half pressing and holding the shutter button, the camera will focus on your desired subject and will beep once the focus has locked. Then to capture the shot, press the shutter button the rest of the way down for a photo that is in perfect focus.

How to best look after your photos

This is a very important tip!

Try not to leave it too long between downloading the images from your memory card. To avoid losing your photos, regularly download all of your pictures onto a computer or external hard drive, this will ensure you always have a copy of your photos.

Once you have saved all of your pictures, use the format function on your camera to erase the images on your memory card so you have a clear memory card to start capturing life’s precious moments again.

For more information visit the website: mynikonlife.com.au