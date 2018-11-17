Tips to Make Decorating Your Home Easier

Decorating can be a daunting task, you’re not sure where to start and there is a blank canvas in front of you. Well instead of sorting through paint strips and carpet designs for days on end, here are some handy tips to help you get ready. Planning your decorating is the first step to getting it done stress-free.

First of all, let’s talks walls. They can be the biggest job in the whole process but painting or wallpapers the walls is the best place to start for several reasons. First of all, if you’re redoing your floor, you won’t mind if it gets dirty. Secondly, a change in colour or design will immediately give you a better idea of the space you are working with. The walls can also be the longest process due to the many steps you’ll need to follow to get it right. The final reason to do it first is that it will be the most dramatic change which will give the confidence boost needed to move on.

Next up, the floors. There really is no point moving furniture in if you’re going to be moving the current floor out. There is a huge selection of things you can do with your floor ranging from laminate to carpet and even tile, so if you’re not sure what you want to do take a look at the latest trends and see what you can visualise in your home. You might also want to use sustainable materials for a more eco-friendly design. Replacing the floor, like painting, is a big job but with these two both complete you will start to feel like your place has already had the majority of its makeover done.

Now after the two big jobs are done, you’ll want to start moving in furniture and sorting your furnishings. Complete your walls first by giving your windows a touch up with some new custom sheer curtains; this is almost a cheat to updating your windows without getting the whole lot replaced. You might want to consider adding to your floor once it’s complete, if you’ve gone with laminate or tiling then a nice rug could complete the look you’re going for.

Continuing with the furniture, deciding on your seating is going to come down to how much you want to spend. For example, a quick flick through Pinterest might just give you some ideas on how to modernise your sofa without having to go out and pay the hundreds of dollars a new one will cost you.

Finally, before you start any decorating make sure you have a plan. And if you’re not currently sure what to do but you know you want a change, take some tips from fashion websites, you might not want to do exactly as they suggest but hopefully a bit of research will spark a creative light in you and you’ll be reaching for the paintbrush with a clear vision in mind.