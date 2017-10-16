Toni Moate named 2017 Telstra Tasmanian Business Woman of the Year

Congratulations to Toni Moate from the CSIRO, named the 2017 Telstra Tasmanian Business Woman of the Year, after also receiving the Public Sector and Academia Award on 13 October.

Ms Moate, who joined the CSIRO in 1991 as a project officer, is now director of National Collections and Marine Infrastructure, overseeing research activities for one of Australia’s largest natural assets – the ocean.

One of Ms Moate’s major projects has been leading the design, build and commissioning process for Australia’s only blue-water research ship, The Investigator, to map Australia’s oceans.

At the time, this was the single biggest contract the CSIRO had signed since its inception (excluding property). The vessel is now available for use by the international marine research community.

“Research infrastructure is critical to inspiring people to solve world problems for years to come. This is not a short-term legacy – we are supporting scientists to explore ecosystems that will deliver solutions for hundreds of years,” Ms Moate said.

Also recognised at the 2017 Telstra Tasmanian Business Women’s Award were:

Entrepreneur Award winner: Alison Flakemore , Director, Alison’s Garden & Landscape, from Glenorchy.

, Director, Alison’s Garden & Landscape, from Glenorchy. For Purpose and Social Enterprise Award winner: Janine Arnold , CEO, Carers Tasmania, from Hobart.

, CEO, Carers Tasmania, from Hobart. Corporate and Private Award winner: Camille O’Meara , General Manager, Business Services, Stornoway Maintenance, from Hobart.

, General Manager, Business Services, Stornoway Maintenance, from Hobart. Young Business Women’s Award winner: Dr Jessica Manuela, Practice Owner, Dental Surgeon and Director, Dental South, from Margate.

Joe Pollard, Telstra Business Women’s Awards Ambassador, Group Executive Media, and Chief Marketing Officer, said that all of the Tasmanian winners are extraordinary business women whose achievements deserve to be recognised.

“Ms Moate’s strategic thinking directly contributed to the success of the biggest infrastructure project ever undertaken by the CSIRO. Through values-driven communication, Ms Moate has also empowered others to make their own positive impact on the organisation.”

Toni Moate will join other State and Territory winners in Melbourne for the National Awards judging, culminating in a Gala Dinner on the night of Tuesday 21 November 2017.

The Telstra Business Women’s Awards shine a light on women’s achievements as business leaders. They celebrate the positive results of inclusive leadership, such as better organisational performance, increased competitive advantage and at a macro level, a thriving economy.

