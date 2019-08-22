Top 10 Ways VPNs Help People

In the Internet age, when online identity theft and cybercrime events are at its peak, Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) have become a great solution for getting better protection of your data while being online. Whether you initiate a web search by using smartphones or PCs, even if you are protected by an antivirus and firewall, VPN is always necessary to hide your location and encrypt your traffic.

VPNs are being used by both business users and home consumers. However, some people are still confused about whether they need a VPN one or not. Below we have highlighted 10 ways VPN can help you in maintaining your online activities. If you find the list useful, you should definitely select a VPN service right now.

Staying safe while using public Wi-Fi

Suppose you are out for shopping and take a break to enjoy coffee with friends. The chances are that you may love to check social media accounts, emails, or browse the web during these free hours. But if you do so by connecting to the public network, usually offered as a complementary service, you may risk your online identity and sensitive data. The radio waves traveling to your device can be picked up by any hacker. In such situations, it is important to secure all your online activities with VPN services. They ensure encrypted data transfers so that you can be sure no one can read your data.

Overcome location-specific restrictions

No matter in which corner of the world you are traveling at present, you might be curious to stay connected to your favorite TV shows. Some streaming providers may restrict access to websites based on geolocation principal. For example, you cannot access the US version of Netflix in Italy. In such situations, the VPN can help unblock data streaming by connecting you to the local server. Some people try to do so by using proxy tools, but they usually slow down the downloading or streaming process. VPNs are a better choice for a reliable streaming experience.

Defeat government internet censorship

In some countries, like for example in China, the government has taken control over which websites will be visible to the users and which one will be restricted. Surprisingly, the government once blocked Twitter in Turkey. If you live in a country where your favorite websites are not accessible due to Internet censorship, it is good to make connections via VPN. It allows you to access the necessary resources and prevent government authorities from detecting your browsing activities.

Save money while shopping online

This may sound interesting to those who are crazy about online shopping. The great news is that many online stores offer different prices for buyers connected from different countries. Such price variations can be applied to anything including shoes, handbags or hotel rooms. If you use GoDaddy, you may notice that people from India usually pay less for domains than Americans. If you want to pick the items on the lowest price, VPN can help you connect from the desired location to become eligible for a special discount. It is the best way to save more on your shopping.

Save money on flight tickets

The great news for frequent travelers is that it is also possible to avail cheaper airfare options with VPN. You can buy tickets from different countries while keeping the destination and departure locations the same.

Encrypt everything that comes to your system

A good VPN service provider can help you to encrypt information exchange on your smartphone or PC. When you are initiating a search via VPN, the data gets transfers via a safe encrypted tunnel automatically, and no one can track what you are doing online. It is the best way to protect your online transactions and login credentials.

Enhance Internet speed

If you are a crazy gaming enthusiast, the chances are that you wish to enjoy the fastest speeds to fight against opponents online. No matter which game you love to play on the Internet, VPN may allow you to enjoy higher speed.

Do sensitive research without any restriction

The Internet provides us every kind of information. However, if we try to access some sensitive details, the chances are that some government authorities or ISP may not cooperate with that. If you are also looking for sensitive content, VPN can provide you the best solution.

Enjoy private voice chat experience and messaging

Those who are interested in enjoying some online conversations via specially designed apps such as WhatsApp and VoIP can access VPN service for enhanced protection. Enabling the secure connection option can help you enjoy unrestricted and secure voice chats over Google Hangouts, Skype, and other web applications. However, while using this option, one should note that poor VPNs may reduce voice chat quality. It is good to choose the most reliable company to enjoy uninterrupted access.

Torrenting

We know that BitTorrent is the top name when it comes to copyright theft and software piracy, but many people are also using it for legitimate services. If you want to access torrent sites to gain access to some of your favorite movies and games, VPNs can help you to maintain privacy and security. It is the best way to keep your torrent activities private. Make sure you use high-quality antivirus on your system to avoid worms, malware, and viruses hidden in Torrent files.