Top 3 Questions to Ask a Divorce Lawyer

Ask for the fee structure

When you go through a divorce, you need to make sure that it is well handled because the results will have an impact on your future. It is always a good idea to hire a professional to help you with the process and someone who will represent you accurately especially if you have never been divorced before. Since the process is new, you need someone that you can work comfortably with. If you are looking for a lawyer in Sydney , you should make sure that you’ve done your research before hiring one, to make sure that you will get the best possible person with extensive training and experience there is. Here are questions you can ask before hiring your divorce lawyer.

Basically, you need to know how much is your attorney charging. During your consultation, ask the attorney how he will be charging you. You need to see whether he will give you a fixed rate or he will bill you every time you visit him to tackle your divorce issue. This should be discussed thoroughly and see to it that the attorney is honest with you about this. Ask if the fee will go up during the process. Will there be additional charges if you make a phone call to ask questions? Will the price be affected if there your spouse will not agree on what you will propose? Ask your attorney to give you an estimate of the total cost based on your case. An experienced divorce lawyer will be able to provide a range in which you typical case applies. Do not expect an exact quote. Take note that divorce could be a long process, so you have to prepare financially. Remember to balance the cost you can only afford the legal services that you need.

Ask for the procedure of the Divorce

Every state of every country has different processes when it comes to divorce. Your attorney should be able to give details on the proceedings that you will be following. A good divorce lawyer can give provide you with an overview of the divorce law procedure. You should be able to understand the necessary process and basic options available. It should start by filing a petition by the spouse to be served to the other spouse. The completion of your divorce will always depend on how complex or straightforward your situation is. A profecient and experienced attorney will be able to predict a timeframe after he reviewed all issues such as your assets, child issues, and marital condition. Although it’s hard for an attorney to give you a specific date or time on when precisely the divorce will be finalized. If your spouse will agree on all the conditions your attorney will propose and will not protest; chances are, the divorce process will have a final decision on a short period time. However, if your spouse wants to fight your offer, the process could go on for years.

Ask how marital assets will be divided

It’s common that assets should be divided between the divorcing couple. There are states that give a straightforward formula on how the assets are divided between the spouses. This formula varies depending on which state you belong. The state will dictate what ownership rights the spouses will be getting. It’s crucial that you ask your attorney the legal procedure regarding the splitting of assets in your state. You and your attorney will have to discuss first your marriage and assets. You can explain your particular situation and make your wishes known. And with that, your attorney will be able to give you an idea on how your assets may be distributed. Take note that your attorney cannot promise anything here primarily monetary value.

The major factor to consider in hiring a divorce lawyer should be if the attorney is a good fit for you. You are always entitled to ask questions and seek answers. Regardless of how many questions and issues you have, the attorney should be able to listen to you patiently and provide you with honest answers. If the lawyer has hesitations in answering your questions and addressing your concerns and is impatient too, that is not a good sign. You should avoid this kind of lawyers. The divorce process can be exhausting and hard, so you should be able to develop excellent working communication with your attorney. Not only should your communication matter, but also your connection with your lawyer. Every divorce lawyer is different and has a different approach, beliefs, and philosophies. They also have different ways of handling every divorce case. Hire someone that you feel is right for you and someone that you be able to work within the way that is best for you. Make sure that the attorney understands your case and is fit to provide you with guidance and legal advice.