Top 3 questions to ask a Funeral Director?

What is your team’s experience?

Death is a difficult time. It can be overwhelming and confusing at the same time, especially when the person died suddenly. There are so many things to take care of, and it could be a very stressful time. If you are the person who was left behind, it will be hard to assume a great responsibility of making the funeral arrangements of someone you loved. It will be very daunting to visit a funeral home when you are grieving. That is why it is of high priority that you find the right funeral director that will accommodate and ease the funeral planning process to enable you and the rest of the family concentrate on grieving while ensuring that your loved one’s wishes are respected. When you meet with a funeral director, here the top three questions you should ask to make sure that the funeral arrangement is well taken care of. And if you are planning to get a prepaid funeral, these questions will also guide you in planning your own funeral.

It is advised that you work with a funeral director who has years of experience in this line of business. This will ensure that you can rely on someone to take care of all the necessary logistics, especially those you are not familiar with. Also, if the funeral director in Sydney CBD has a lot of experience, he/she can manage any issues that could arise during the funeral service or ceremony. During the funeral service, you will be working closely with the funeral director. If your loved one had chosen a prepaid funeral, they might have a long existed relationship with the director. If this is the case, the funeral director already knows how to set up the funeral ceremony according to the desires of the departed. Just make sure this is the same person you will work with during the preparations until the actual service.

What is the rate and what is included?

It may be uncomfortable to talk about money during this time, but it very essential that you know what you will be paying for. Make sure you understand clearly everything even before the bill comes. Ask the funeral director to give you an itemized list of expenses and ask to walk you through each item. The funeral director must be open and transparent with you about the price cost to avoid surprises at the end. An itemized price quote will also help you compare the prices, especially if you have not decided yet on what funeral home to choose. Examine if the list includes the things you need, such as the transportation of the body, working on the cremation or burial, arranging legal documents, preparation of the dead person for viewing, etc. The list could also include the arrangement of flowers, caterers, and other service providers. Aside from the itemized quote, also ask if they have a general price list of all the services they offered. This will give you an idea about other products and services that are not included in your list of requirements and if you would want to add some. By having to know the prices of the services, you will be able to work on a budget.

Can you accommodate my personal and religious beliefs?

It is vital that all funeral service options must be available to you. If you have a personal religious belief, ask the funeral director on how they will handle it. Ask if they have accommodated special funeral requirements before and what support have they provided in this area. It matters if the funeral director is supportive enough to carry your requirements based on your personal, cultural, or religious beliefs. You should work on a funeral director that has a sense of understanding of your beliefs and will make sure that these beliefs will be respected.

A funeral is a very personal matter, so working on a funeral director that is not only reasonable priced but able to deliver is essential. He or she must ensure you that your vision of how the funeral arrangement should be will be carried out. You might think you’ve found the best funeral director at your first try. But it is always worth it if you visit funeral homes to have a better comparison. Get different price quotes from at least three to four funeral homes. Whether you are planning your own funeral or for someone you love who just died, visiting multiple funeral homes and talking with different funeral directors will give you the best chance of hiring someone who will work on the services that are aligned to your needs. Remember, it is not about the resources and the facilities provided; it is more about the quality of service. You will always want to work with someone who is supportive and welcoming.