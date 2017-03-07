Top 3 Winter Fashion Essentials

1. It’s in the boots

Just because it is winter and you are bundling up, doesn’t mean you have to dress down. As a matter of fact, there are many great designer coats, parkas, winter jackets, and accessories you can buy to look your best, and to always keep warm no matter what the weather may bring. For those who love to look good, love to always have and wear the top trends and fashions and always want to dress the part, no matter how cold it may be, these are a few of the must have essentials during the winter season.

High boots, knee-high boots, are a must have for the winter season. Fine designer leather, suede or textured finishes, and the nicest detail prints, are not only going to keep you warm when the weather dips, but will also allow you to look the part, no matter what event you are going to be attending. From outdoor fun, to an indoor party or festivities, the right pair of boots can make any outfit, and can help you look you best, even when the weather dips below what you were expecting for the evening.

2. The legging

Yes, you can still show off your figure, even when it is colder outside. Leggings are a great must have item when you are dressing for a party or event you are attending during the winter season. Simply pair them up with your knee-high boots, with a heavy coat or parka, and with the right accessories, and you are bound to look the part, without compromising or having to succumb to the colder temperatures. With many colours, furs, and designer styles, you can find the perfect legging to go along with your designer winter coat this season.

3. Extra long sleeves

Yes, those which extend below your hands. Coats, parkas, or designer jackets with extra long sleeves are in this season. The more drape, and the further down the sleeve hangs, the better it is going to look. It is a designer, runway trend nearly anyone can pull off, even if you are not a runway model. With many designers creating longer tail jackets, adding detail to the print, and introducing a blend of fabrics to their clothing, you will find more and more top designers are designing these jackets and winter coats. Not only will they allow you to keep warm even on the coldest nights of the year, but will allow you to pair them up with the perfect boots, skirt, and accessories, so you always look your best, regardless of the temperature or winter storm you have to front when going out.

Many people try to hide and bundle up during the winter season; but, just because it is cooler out, doesn’t mean you still can’t look your best, and can’t wear the designer styles you love to wear. For the fashion conscious, and those who love to steal the show at any event, these are a few of the great styles to try out during the winter months this year. If you would like to know more about winter fashion essentials then visit cataloguewithcredit.co.uk.