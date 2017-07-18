Top 4 Spectacular Attractions in Gold Coast

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

More

Tumblr

Reddit



WhatsApp

Skype



Print

Email





The Gold Coast is undoubtedly one of the best cities to spend your holiday in Australia. This vibrant region is the country’s east coast, which absolutely takes your breath away. Known for its pristine beaches, diverse culture, stunning amusement parks, and plenty of exhilarating outdoor activities, it is no longer a surprise that many travellers from across the globe opt to spend their vacation here.

As you set foot to the Land Down Under, make sure to visit this amazing city. It is a worthwhile destination for both your family and friends as it offers different tourist activities. You can also avail a car hire in Gold Coast to make your trip more convenient and easier, especially if you are travelling with a group of people. This will help you lessen any hassle or stress you might experience along the way.

If you plan to have an Australia trip soon, consider this must-visit places in Gold Coast:

Sea World

A well-known amusement park in Gold Coast, Sea World is an ideal place to visit with your children. Regardless of your age, you will surely appreciate going to this place and have an unforgettable moment. Apparently, this park has an astounding oceanarium, mammal park, and amusement park. A day here will most likely be fun and noteworthy. Everybody is welcome to visit Sea World, especially those who are young at hearts.

Gold Coast Beaches

Something that Gold Coast takes pride in is its long sandy shorelines. Truth be told, the entire locale is known for its glorious beaches. There are many white sand beaches that you can choose from to spend your getaway and not even one of them will disappoint you. Some of its famous beaches include Main Beach, Surfers Paradise, Kirra, Burleigh Heads, Palm Beach, and Broadbeach. Your stay in one of these will surely give you a fantastic experience and a great time.

Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary

Visit the remarkable local Australian wildlife at Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary. This is a heritage-listed zoological garden, which is a perfect place to bond with your whole family. You can cuddle koala bears, hang out with the kangaroos, and watch their live productions and wildlife shows. Certainly, each one of you will have a memorable time in this lovely haven.

Springbrook National Park

Located in the Gold Coast hinterland of Queensland, Springbrook National Park is a standout among the most popular natural attractions in the city. A UNESCO World Heritage-listed attraction, this beautiful park is part of Gondwanan Rainforests of Australia. There are various things you can do while here, including swimming, walking, and hiking. You will also be able to see breathtaking waterfalls and an astounding view along the way.

Indeed, Gold Coast offers tonnes of incredible things to all its guests. These heavenly spots mentioned above are just some of the amazing places you need to visit when in the city. So, start planning your vacation here today and you will never regret a single thing. Experience a one-of-a-kind vacation with your loved ones and explore Gold Coast at its finest!