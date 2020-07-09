Top 4 Ways To Boost Your Dating Confidence

Dating is not as easy as it seems. It requires getting out of your comfort zone, meeting new people, and putting yourself out there, and being judged. It takes a lot of courage to want to start dating again, and we applaud anyone who puts themselves out there after a long pause or a break-up.

Now that you made the decision to come back to the dating scene, check out best dating sites ranked if you’re starting your search online, work on your confidence, and think about date ideas. Without further ado, let’s get into tips on how to boost your dating confidence.

Leave Your Expectations At Home

Before you go out on your first official face to face date, you will probably talk a lot over the internet. Expecting that the person you are exchanging messages with will be an exact copy of the picture you painted in your head with the information you got, is absurd. Falling head over heels over text messages might be wishful thinking. Meeting in person is the real test here and the only measurement whether you have any chemistry between you.

It might be considered an old school approach, but it is effective. If you want to avoid disappointment, and feel less anxious about the date itself, leave your expectations at home. Go in with an “I don’t care what happens” attitude and see what happens. This approach doesn’t, of course, mean that you should settle for anyone, but it means taking the stress out of the love equation.

Don’t Under-Estimate Body Language

Sitting in the restaurant on a date and having a poker face is the number one mistake people make. Never under-estimate how much body language matters; it is equally as important as what you will say. Your body language is a representation of who you really are.

If you want to make an excellent first impression, remember to stand up straight, slightly increase the pace of your walk to your regular routine, and smile as naturally and often as you can. Don’t try to force it; you don’t have to pretend you are somebody else find your middle ground. Also, if you can, try paying attention to your date’s body language and read as much as you possibly can from it. You should get a glimpse of who they are based on the way their body acts.

Wear Clothes You Feel Comfortable In

Don’t try to impress your date with your clothing. Wearing clothes you don’t normally like to wear will only make you more self-conscious. When you meet someone for the first time, you don’t even know their fashion taste, so don’t bother trying to fit in so much.

The only thing you need to know is what the date involves, a dinner, or a visit to the local movie theatre so that you don’t turn up for a cocktail night in your workout gear. Beyond that, it is best to just dress for yourself, in what you feel comfortable and confident in. That’s way more attractive than being uncomfortable in clothes from a fashion magazine.

Put Your Date First

Anxiety is fuelled by the way you see yourself. It is centered on the perception of how you look, what you will say, and what your date and others will think of you. This is a circle of self-doubt you don’t want to find yourself in while dating. The more you think about, and monitor yourself, the more anxiety you will feel with a new partner later on.

Instead, focus on trying to find out everything you can about your date. Obviously, you don’t want to come across as a nosy person, but by changing the conversation outwards towards your date, you will minimize the pressure on your side. Besides, people love to talk about themselves. You should also show yourself in the process as an interested, engaging person. Not to mention that the more you know about your love interest, the better you can predict whether you are a match.

Final Thoughts

Going out on a date is an exciting time, and you should approach it with as much confidence as you have in you. Use all of the four tips mentioned above to achieve the best self-perception before you meet someone new. Search for an exciting date idea and have fun no matter what. The confidence you are looking for is already in you; all you have to do is show it off.