Top 5 Hacks for Ceiling Maintenance

There are many different materials used for ceilings, but the material we see here at RCI Perth the most when we are called to a home is gyprock. However, we understand that some homeowners do not have gyprock ceilings. Therefore, we would like to begin with the different types of common materials used in ceilings.





Types of Materials Used for Ceilings

Gyprock

Gyprock is also referred to as gypsum board, plasterboard, and drywall, so do not get confused when you hear all those names interchangeably. Gyprock ceiling dries much faster than regular plasterboard, due to the gypsum-based materials. This is one of the easiest materials to install, ensuring you have a ceiling in place very quickly.

Wood

Wooden planks can be used up on a ceiling to give it a visually appealing look and feel. Decorative planks are often used and cover the entire ceiling. However, you can also place a few planks strategically for a unique look.

Metal

Metal ceilings are often installed to hide pipes and other unattractive features of a ceiling. While this type of ceiling looks nice, it can make it difficult to notice when any ceiling damage occurs.

Tiles

Ceiling tiles are always lightweight, but once they are installed, they can hide the damage of a ceiling too. You can choose tiles made from many different materials though, so it is much easier to match your ceiling to the rest of your décor.

Plaster Glass

Plaster glass ceilings are usually found on more antique older homes. Although they are more rare nowadays, they are still a common material used by our clients. Something to note – Plaster Glass ceilings may need re-strapping.

As we mentioned, we see mostly gyprock ceilings. That doesn’t mean we don’t have the expertise that’s required to repair ceilings that have other materials! Whenever we are called by a homeowner, we make an appointment to go out and do a complete inspection. This allows us to really look around and see what is causing the damage. That inspection also ensures we know exactly which sections of the ceiling have been damaged and what actions we need to take to repair them.

Top 5 Hacks for Ceiling Maintenance

1. Always Know What Type of Material Your Ceiling is

You may be ready to maintain your ceiling, but if you have no idea what material your ceiling is, you’re going to have a difficult time. Maintaining, and repairing, a ceiling of gyprock is going to be much different than ceilings made from wood, metal, or tiles. Therefore, the top hack we can share with you for ceiling maintenance is simply knowing what material you are working with!

2. Utilize Good-Bye Cracks on Those Smaller Cracks

If you have small hairline cracks, like spider web cracks, you may want to try to use Good-Bye Cracks spray on them. These cracks are usually caused when a house gets older and they are nothing more than an eyesore. Spraying this onto a small crack and then adding paint afterwards will have those cracks disappearing in no time at all. It is always a good idea to repair any cracks in ceiling before you add a new coat of paint. This will ensure that your new paint will not start to crack as well, making your ceiling look like it hasn’t been painted in a long time.

3. Clean Off Those Marks

All those marks up on your ceiling may not be marks at all. This is why you must try to clean them off, so you can tell if you have a more serious issue. It is best to check your cleaner on a small section of your ceiling first, so you can make sure you won’t have even more discoloration up there when you are finished. We have found that you can usually use an all-purpose cleaner or make your own using white vinegar mixed with water. We recommend doing one section at a time, making sure you take the time to rinse the area with water before moving on to the next section. You can also try to clean those water stains up on your ceiling. This will remove those water stains, but please remember that they will reappear if you do not fix the problem that is causing them. Please note that cleaning a metal or tiled ceiling is going to be much easier than cleaning a ceiling made from gyprock or wood. Oh, and if you don’t want to deal with sponges and cleaners, grab an eraser for all those small smudges and dirt marks. An eraser usually removes them all much faster and will make your ceiling look brand new!

4. Grab an Instant Patch

When you are trying to fix a hole or crack in your ceiling, an instant patch must be at the top of your list of things to buy. These instant patches can save you a lot of time, while ensuring that your cracks are closed and covered for good. Simply stick this instant patch on your ceiling, cover it with compound, sand it down, and paint. This is one of our favorite DIY hacks, because it saves you time and makes you look like a pro at the end!

5. Repair Issues that Can Cause Ceiling Damage

Sometimes, all you need to do to maintain your ceiling is make sure you repair any issues that can cause problems in the future. A few potential repairs that come to mind include replacing older roofs, repairing water leaks, replacing damaged gutters, and lessening the load above the ceiling. There are many others that may come up as well, but if you are paying attention and make the repairs sooner than later, you can avoid most ceiling damage.

These are five of our top hacks when it comes to maintaining your ceiling. Most of them are pretty basic, so we are sure you can do them all on your own. However, if you are unsure of how to find potential ceiling issues, we recommend you call a ceiling repairs Perth expert or for whichever state you may be located. We have seen many ceilings over the years, and we can tell you when a potential problem is about to begin. This isn’t to say you won’t know when your ceiling is damaged, but you may notice it much later than the pros. So, if you are looking to avoid costly ceiling repairs, you should call an expert to take a look around today.