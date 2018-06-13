Top 5 Overseas Wedding Destinations Close to Australia

Destination weddings are becoming increasingly popular. No matter how you plan or what type of wedding you have set your heart on you will find it in the destinations listed below.

1. Thailand

Holding your marriage in Thailand might not cost as much as you think, thanks to a generous exchange rate. Thailand has so much to offer, from the assured sunshine to sandy beaches, serene temples to pulsing nightlife. Choose a resort that can meet your requirements. Go for an amazing beach wedding on the island such as Koh Samui. Plan your wedding on Koh Samui, which has grown from a bag-packers paradise into a place that can boast some of the world’s most luxurious resorts and finest beaches. Don’t forget Bangkok. Why not plan a traditional Thai wedding which includes a monk’s blessing and dressing in a traditional wedding costume for the service? A western style wedding is also an option offered by the many hotels in the city. Whether you are planning an outdoor wedding in Bangkok or an intimate beach wedding with only the bride and groom and a witness or two in attendance, or something more lavish Thailand has all you need and more.

2. Indonesia

There are some great wedding venues in Bali. If you know the friendly people and the island’s culture you can plan your wedding. Alternatively, it might be a lot less trouble if you leave it to a professional wedding arranger. Wherever you go in Bali, the wedding photos will look awesome. Choose from the rock pools and rock formations of Suluban Beach or Pandawa Beach with its backdrop of stunning limestone cliffs. Nusa Penida, also known as Bukit Teletubbies because of the verdant small hills like the ones in the TV programme is also a popular spot. Bali is not the only place in Indonesia to hold a fabulous wedding, there are lots of exciting locations, such as the Prambanan Temple, built as a love token by a prince for his princess on the island of Jakarta or the Batavia Marina where you can choose whether to hold a sea-front wedding or a wedding at sea.

3.The Hawaiian Islands

You might think it’s a long way to go from Australia, but cheap package deals help to keep the cost down. Hawaiian weddings are known for their ukulele serenades, flower garlands and friendly natives. There are 8 main islands and 137 smaller ones. Kauai island offers unsurpassable scenery, no wonder given it is also known as the Garden Isle. Molokai is the Friendly Isle, a perfect venue for a quiet ceremony among a few close friends. There is a lot of help available in Hawaii for planning your big day and, providing you are using their facilities, many resorts offer this free. If you are planning a wedding, want something a little different and have money to spend, look at what Hawaii can offer.

4. Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is perfect for a wedding and honeymoon package. It is growing in popularity as a wedding destination and the local people will go out of their way to make sure your event and stay is the most pleasurable thing you have ever done. Sri Lanka also caters for many different faiths. There are stunning coastal locations, or perhaps you would prefer to move into the island’s heartland and get married in a national park or close to a temple. The food in Sri Lanka is an experience, and there are also lots of craft markets to browse. Offering so many options to do things differently, Sri Lanka could well provide the dream wedding you are looking for.

5. New Zealand

New Zealand is known for its magnificent scenery. So, whatever backdrop you want for your special day, you will find it here, from snow-capped mountains to scenic waterfalls, or the fjords of Milford Sound. Or why not try Lake Takupo at the foot of the Southern Alps from where you can see Mount Cook. Getting married off the coast is also an option too, perhaps in a catamaran. With lots of activities to do before and after your wedding, including scuba diving, hot-air ballooning and caving, you and your guests will have a great time. There is a wide choice of accommodation available, including luxury villas and excellent resorts that are more than used to hosting weddings.