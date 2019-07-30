Top 5 Reasons for the Raise in Popularity of Car Wreckers

If you’re planning on selling your car in Perth, you would have heard the phrase ‘Car Wreckers’ or ‘ Cash for Cars Perth ’ come up repeatedly. Well, there’s a reason why Car Wreckers are more popular than ever before and it’s thanks to legitimate and reliable Cash for Cars businesses such as A1 Malaga Auto Dismantlers. Reputable Car Wreckers (also known as Car Removal companies) provide a fast and simple alternative to the hustle and bustle of selling your car to traditional car buyers.

Want to know why Car Wreckers have become exceedingly popular for those wishing to sell their cars? Read on.

1. Car Wreckers Will Buy Your Vehicle Even When It Is in Poor Condition

With Car Wreckers, you don’t have to worry about advertising your car online or trying to repair it to make it sellable. Car Wreckers pay Cash for Cars in any condition, so you get the guarantee of Instant Cash even if your car is otherwise ‘unsellable’ to traditional buyers. This is because Car Wreckers buy vehicles for their Auto-Parts and don’t require them to be roadworthy.

2. Car Wreckers Make Selling Your Car as Simple and Fast as Possible

Say goodbye to spending days, weeks or even months trying to sell your car. You can sell your car in 3 simple steps when you choose a legitimate Car Removals service.

Step 1: Call Them for an Instant Quote. Car Removal companies will give you a quote over the phone without needing to see your vehicle. They’ll just ask for some details such as your car’s condition, make and model, size, weight, age, kilometres driven and more. You can then schedule your Car Removal.

Step 2: Get Paid on the Spot with Instant Cash. You will receive your Top Cash for Cars offer as promised.

Step 3: Receive Your Free Car Removal. This will take under an hour and will only require that you bring your Photo ID, Proof of Ownership and have your numbers plates removed. You can also deliver your vehicle yourself if you wish, which may get you as much as $50 extra for your vehicle (though this isn’t guaranteed).

3. Car Wreckers Offer Same Day Free Car Removals

With Car Wreckers, you don’t have to worry about having to pay for towing – they’ll tow it free of charge wherever your vehicle is located. Reputable Car Wreckers can complete the whole process (including payment) in under an hour.

4. Car Wreckers are Great for the Environment

Car Wreckers offer an eco-friendly way to get rid of your car. Rather than have it towed to the rubbish-tip; Cash for Cars companies will recycle your vehicle in an eco-friendly way.

5. You can Receive Instant Cash for Cars

All good Car Removal companies are a no-hassle, no-nonsense business who will pay you on the spot cash of up to $9,999. In under an hour, payment as well as all paperwork will be completed so you can get on with your day, with the addition of Top Cash for Scrap Cars of course!

