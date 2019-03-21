Top 5 Things to Consider Before Hiring a Maternity Photographer in Sydney

One of the best ways to welcome your new baby into your life is with Maternity and Newborn Photography. Professionally taken images can perfectly translate what your gorgeous pregnant belly is saying: your precious little one is sharing your body and reshaping your life. It is definitely a time to treasure!

Here are 5 great tips to bear in mind as you search for a Maternity Photographer in Sydney to help you capture this life-changing episode.

1. Get Referrals

Timing is important with maternity photography. Using someone who is not up to scratch could leave you searching for someone better and cause you to miss that perfect window for taking your maternity photos.

So, ask around. If a family member, friend or co-worker recently had maternity pics taken, find out what they thought of the photographer; the service they got; and the pictures taken.

Also, check online reviews including those posted on photographers’ websites. Research as widely as you can, then begin shortlisting possible Maternity Photographers in Sydney and continue shortlisting as you go along.

2. Count in Experience

As with other professions, photography has areas of specialisation. You ideally want to go with someone who specialises in maternity photography and has tons of experience in taking these types of photos.

Over time, a maternity photographer masters certain techniques in photographing a woman’s pregnant body. There are subtle ways of emphasising a beautifully rounded tummy while de-emphasising areas (such as swollen thighs) which mom-to-be may not feel so secure about.

3. Compare Styles

Stop and consider what style you want for your maternity photos. Vintage, natural, playful, emotive and simple are just a few ideas. Go through the different photographers’ portfolios (which should be easy to find on their websites) and see if their style is in line with what you have in mind.

Keep an eye out, too, for signs of creativity on the part of the photographer. You might not want to go with someone whose photos are repetitive which means yours won’t stand out.

4. Ask About Pricing

If money is an issue (and it often is!), then inquire about the price for the session and the photos. Photographers tend to offer different packages, so take the time to ask what each one includes. Keep in mind, that sessions in studio are typically priced differently from those done at home or at some other location. Also, the photographer might have some kind of discount to offer if you sign up for newborn and/or one-year photos.

5. Meet The Photographer

Arrange a meeting with each of the shortlisted candidates so you can discuss any questions or concern you have. Apart from information gathering, this gives you a chance to get to know the photographers and see who you feel most comfortable with. The best results will likely come from a photographer you feel relaxed around, especially if you are taking, nude or semi-nude maternity photos.

(Remember: If you have shortlisted an agency, set up the meeting with the photographer who will be taking the photos.)

Bottom Line

Seek out an experienced professional to ensure you get the best pictures to commemorate your splendid journey through pregnancy. A little research and these 5 tips should lead you to the right Maternity Photographer in Sydney for you.