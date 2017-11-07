Top 6 Necklace Styles All Women Should Know About

Sometimes the best thing you can do to spice up your current wardrobe, save for going on a spending spree, is to buy some awesome accessories.

And, it just so happens that necklaces are one of those accessories that have the ability to set you apart from everyone else, pull an outfit together, and just make you feel good.

Today we are going to discuss the different styles of necklaces you should have in your jewelry box, so that the next time you need a little pop of style, you have the perfect style necklace to take you from “not to hot”.

1. Bib Necklaces

Bibs are not just for babies. In fact, bib necklaces can make you look extremely elegant and classy if worn properly. Layers of beautiful bling make up these large statement pieces and typically cascade down your neck for an overly dramatic effect.

Pulling off a bib necklace can be tough if you are wearing a flashy outfit or too many other accessories. Make the bib necklace the centerpiece of your outfit however, and impress everyone.

2. Multi-Layered Chains

Layering different lengths necklaces is always trendy. However, what’s even better than a DIY layer is a single neckl piece that comes layered as one.

Sport a simple, thinly veiled chain layer, or opt for a more funky piece with chains, baubles, and jewels. Whatever style you are going for, there is a multi-layered chain necklace to make you feel cool, sexy, or beautiful.

3. Choker

Ahh the choker. Brings you back to your early teens years doesn’t it? Well, you’d be surprised to know that even as an adult, chokers can be wildly fashionable if paired with the right outfit.

Sitting snugly around your neck, a choker is designed to be sleek and cool. They often come in neutral tones such as black, silver, or gold, and have very little embellishment. In fact, this simplicity adds to the glamour when you pair your favorite strapless dress with a stunning choker such as the one by Saint Laurent.

4. Pendants

Pendant necklaces are the key to adding a steamy look to even a casual outfit. Dangling down from a delicate gold or silver chain, pendants add a bold statement to any outfit. From your button up blouse to your favorite v-neck weekend tee, a pendant necklace is sure to catch anyone’s eye.

5. Multi-Colored String Necklaces

Striking a lovely contrast with your white or light colored tops, a colorful medley of string necklaces tied together as one can really add some fun to an otherwise boring outfit.

Perfect for those summery nights at the beach, afternoon barbeques at a friend’s house, or an afternoon brunch with family, this casual necklace will work will with any casual weekender outfit you own.

6. Tassels

Since fringe is all the rage this year, especially as we get ready to prepare ourselves for the long, cold days ahead, it makes sense to incorporate this trendy style into a necklace. If you are unsure about how to wear a tassel necklace without looking childish, check out some versatile ideas here.

In the meantime, if you want to wear these traditionally warm weather necklaces deep in to the winter, aim for deep colors such as red, purple, and navy, and watch it work for both causal and formal wear.

Before you start throwing out your entire old wardrobe in search of something drastically new, take our advice and try sprucing up your neck pieces. They are sure to add some much-needed pizazz to a boring wardrobe and make you feel as good as new in no time.