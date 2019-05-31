Top 6 Reasons Why Your Business Needs Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central Navision

For small businesses planning to expand in the future, there is no doubt that an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) System like Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central Navision is an essential tool to have.

When you’re just starting out, it is possible to manage and organize aspects of your business through free manual accounting systems such as excel spreadsheets or email. But the more your business expands, the more complex every aspect of it will become.

This is why businesses around the world choose unrivalled ERP Systems like Microsoft Business Central Navision (also known as Microsoft Dynamics NAV or Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central).

The following are The Top Reasons Why Your Business Needs Microsoft Business Central Navision.

1. With Microsoft Business Central Navision Your Business Has One Overall User Interface

The importance of one shared user interface means that there are no complications when transferring data or when accessed by different parties. Using different interfaces or systems means that files may need to be reformatted or lead to overall data-transferring chaos.

An ERP System like Microsoft Business Central Navision for small business unifies all workflow and data processes in a simple and accessible way.

2. Run Your Business Holistically with an Unrivalled ERP System

Through Microsoft Business Central Navision, you can run your business holistically with a cloud-secured system that is constantly improving. Through a holistic system, managers, employees and clients can communicate effectively without hassle.

Business owners can oversee their business in a simple and stream-lined way, allowing their businesses to grow as efficiently as possible.

3. Optimize Your Accounting Management with Real-Time Financial Reports

Through Microsoft Business Central Navision, users have access to real-time financial data reports. This is extremely important when finances become increasingly more complex as sales and clients increase. Manual data entry can add hours of work, decreasing productivity and efficiency.

With this ERP System, financial data becomes far more visible, accessible and allows you to find reports you require in an instant and automated way.

4. Reduce Operating Costs for Your Business

Through Microsoft Business Central Navision’s real-time reports, you are able to clearly gauge how and where your business can make effective cost reductions.

As a powerful cost reduction tool, you can maximise effective spending and budgeting for your business.

5. Bring Your Business to Maximum Productivity

Since Microsoft Business Central Navision’s allows you to oversee and manage your business in a wholistic way, you are able to maximise productivity. Navision can tell you exactly where more time and work should be spent and thus driving your business towards further growth.

6. Respond to Orders Faster

As a business grows and orders increase, relying on a completely manual order fulfilment system can slow things down significantly. Navision’s ERP System allows accurate order management and a faster response time so you can keep things moving quickly.

With Microsoft Business Central Navision’s effective management of sales and clients, you are more able to provide exceptional customer service and response time.

