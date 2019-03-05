Top 9 Cars for Women in Australia

We’re always on the lookout for something better than we already have. And why not? Especially our vehicles! Cars in 2019 are getting better technology every day, with improved safety features that make more sense. Women all over Brisbane are getting rid of their old, unwanted cars for more efficient alternatives that assist better with driving and more.

Let’s have a look at the top 9 vehicles that we think you should get in case you’re planning to sell your scrap car for cash and make space for better things in life!

9. Mitsubishi Triton

According to the makers of Mitsubishi, the Triton has been ‘engineered beyond tough’. The superiority of the external features is owing to the sports bar, 18” alloy wheels, LED Daytime Running Lamps and an array of MiTEC safety and connectivity features. WIth the highly impressive torque, you can be assured that your vehicle will move with ultimate ease irrespective of the kind of load you put on it. It’s available with a different range of features to suit the standards of female drivers like 4X4 and 4X2 drives. The price range lies between $24,000- $50,000

8. Toyota RAV4

Did you know cars can be hot, too? But wait, we’re not talking about the Rovers or the Lambos. We’re talking Toyota! The refreshing new colours of the all-new Toyota RAV4 will give you enough reason to get one for your home. It has completely practical features like a power back door for when you have 10 bags of groceries in your hands and need to open the boot. Not just that, you can refuel your vehicle with the hybrid fuel economy – which basically means it has the perfect combination of electrical efficiency and the power of petrol.

7. Mitsubishi AXS

‘Buolt for owning the city’. This Mitsubishi beauty is the celebrity of cars for women. It’s got stacks of storage with assistive technology that can be handled without having a diploma in car mechanisms. It is also stylish and has LED daytime running lamps that make the model look even better. For black lovers, there’ a special 2WD Black Edition featuring black alloy wheels and black mirrors. If you want to feel like Emma Watson from ‘Perks of Being a Wallflower’s tunnel scene, there’s a panoramic glass roof with mood lighting. It also has urban friendly driving and the basic MiTec safety features that make it one of the top 10 cars for women in Australia! The price range lies between $23,000–$33,000.

6. Hyundai i30

The car that defines itself as ‘comfortable, luxurious, sporty.’ Are all of these three characteristics possible to be put together in a small car? Hyundai proved it can! With more variants that Uber itself, it gives you exactly what you want. I30 is like a customised car with remarkable features while being cost-effective. The safety features are looked after with Hyundai SmartSense advanced safety technology. The Hyundai AutoLink keeps you connected to your vehicle via an app! The final feature that made us drool over the car was the Australian Tuned Suspension that makes the car deliver the performance of a dynamic, comfortable and localised car.

5. Mazda CX5

An active driving display and rearview mirror with an auto-dimming function are two standard features of this fuel-efficient car. Ladies, now you don’t need to have great lighting in the car because the vanity mirror is illuminated already! With front heated seats and a seating capacity of 5, the Mazda CX5 has made its place in the Top 5 cars for women in Australia. You won’t have to worry about parking right anymore with smart city brake support, front and rear parking sensors and a 360 degree View Monitor.

4.Toyota Corolla

The all-new Toyota Corolla is not a surprise to this list. Every Australian, man or woman, will know the reliability of this car. The 2019 model has even more safety technology involved now, with every variant having seven airbags, active cruise control that will bring the car to a full halt by the use of the Autonomous Emergency Braking.

Toyota Corolla has been the epitome of affordability in cars with improved features every time. It is also cheaper to maintain than most cars and outlives most cars in its segment as well. It’s a win to buy this one, every time!

3. Ford Ranger

‘Designed for Purpose, the Ford Ranger is full of innovation and dynamic features. With variants for every need and its 5-star safety features, the Ford Ranger is among the top 3 this year! Leather trim and leather seats with an 8-inch colour touchscreen add to the comfort of the passengers and the driver. There is also a wide range of benefits available to all Ford customers like the 5-year unlimited kilometre warranty that offers servicing of your vehicle by a factory trained technician. Undoubtedly one of the best buys for working women who need to get work done faster and hassle-free.

2. Mazda 3

Available in Hatchback and Sedan, Mazda 3 is one of the two popular car choices amongst Australian women. With the Smart City Brake support and reverse camera, it offers assistance to drivers, much more than most car models in this segment. It also has the blind spot monitoring feature and satellite navigation for some additional driver assistance. It’s advance key-less entry and auto on-off headlights give greater convenience to the driver as well. WIth an awful lot of convenience and safety features, this almost tops the list of best cars for women in Australia.

1. Toyota HiLux

Toyota has always been a brand that you can trust. But what is special about the Toyota HiLux? Why is it part of the top ten cars a woman in Australia can buy? The noteworthy features of this car such as the advanced technology of Vehicle Stability Control make it more reliable. Toyota is famous for its durability and with Hi-rider underbody protection, this car is built for years of safe driving without spending excessive amounts on its maintenance.

Life is too short to drive an old, boring car for too long! If you want to sell your old car without any hassles and get one of these top cars, get in touch with the best car removal service in Brisbane, Swift Cash for Cars. They will pick your car up for free, and do your paperwork for you! They also offer cash up to $8,999 for old cars in any condition.

Wait no more, let’s go shopping!