Top Christmas Toy Picks for Aussie Bubs and Toddlers

The magical elves at Fisher-Price in Australia have been working extra hard this year to create a special range of toys for Christmas. Whether gifting for a teething bub or experimental toddler, Fisher-Price has your festive season presents covered.

Here’s a list of top toy picks from Fisher-Price ranging from $20 – $200:

Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Servin’ Up Fun Food Truck

RRP $149.99

Age: 1 year +

Available: Big W, Target, TRU, Myer

Keep mini-entrepreneurs busy greeting customers, working the register and prepping orders on the light-up grill in their very own food truck which stands at 70 cm tall. The fun role play also introduces toddlers to sizing and sequencing, advanced vocabulary, manners, taking turns and more with lively songs, sounds, and phrases. Three Smart Stages™ levels offer different songs, sounds and phrases, so the learning fun can keep going as your child grows.

Fisher-Price Stride to Ride Lion

RRP $109.99

Age: 6 months +

Available: Big W, Target, TRU, Myer

Three ways to play grows with your baby through important developmental milestones, from sit-and-play to push-and-walk, and finally scoot and ride. Super versatile and lots of fun, the lion features a light-up button nose, mane with 10 light-up buttons that teach numbers and colours, a butterfly flipper, fun spinner and balls to feed him that come spilling out below. As your little one grows, lift the seat for a handle to steady first steps or lower the seat for your toddler to scoot along while fun phrases and songs encourage them to keep going.

Fisher-Price BeatBo DLX

Available: Big W, Target, TRU, Myer

Fisher-Price Zebra Walker

RRP $54.99

Age: 6+ months

Available: Big W, Kmart, Target, TRU, Myer

Toddling along and first steps are such an exciting time! From teaching first words to encouraging first steps, the Fisher-Price® Learn with Me Zebra Walker is exactly the kind of friend you want for your little one. This zebra’s full of busy, hands-on activities for sitting babies. Your baby can turn the book page or press the light-up buttons to hear all about ABC’s and 123’s, through sing-along songs and phrases with new animal friends. Once baby’s learning to walk, the easy-grasp handle and sturdy 4-wheel base help steady those wobbly first steps.

RRP $89.99Age: 9+ monthsThe best-selling bopping BeatBo™ is back with some sweet new moves and interactive settings to get babies grooving. Standing at 33 cm tall, the BeatBo™ DLX can now spin 360 degrees with a light show and dance to any music you play! With four exciting ways to play and more than 120 songs, sounds and phrases to teach little ones colours, counting, the alphabet and more – it’s the ultimate dance party – and you and your tiny dancer are invited.

Fisher-Price Zoom ‘n Crawl Monster

Available: Big W, Target, TRU, Myer

Fisher-Price Beat Bo Junior

RRP $14.99

Age: 3+ months

Available: Big W, Kmart, Target, TRU, Myer

Get the party started by batting at his bobble head to bring BeatBo™ to life with bright lights, playful tunes and silly dance moves. Help little ones boost fine motor and thinking skills as they shimmy and shake with Bright Beats™ Juniors BeatBo™. It’s great entertainment for when you’re on the go and for making tummy time fun too!

RRP $49.99Age: 9 months +With two exciting ways to play, the fun can grow along with your little one. For sit-and-play, little ones can fill the monster with five colourful balls, then bat at the roller ball to watch them spin around in its belly and spill out. 15 encouraging phrases, fun songs and silly phrases make fill and spill play even more exciting. Once they’re ready to crawl, the monster starts zooming around the room, spinning and tumbling the balls out as it goes, encouraging babies to chase after it and the balls!

For more information about Fisher-Price toys visit the website: www.fisherprice.com.au