Top Funtastic Stocking Fillers for Aussie Girls & Boys under $30

We continue our spotlight on toys for Christmas 2017 with this range of toys from toy distributors Funtastic. From signature hair accessories by JoJo Siwa, collectable fairies, silly putty and toy car tracks – Funtastic has Christmas Santa sacks sorted with this range of budget-friendly toys priced under $30.

JoJo Bow

RRP $10.00 – $20.00

Be bright, bold and beautiful, just like JoJo! 14-year-old American dancer, singer, actress and YouTuber JoJo Siwa is a social media phenomenon! Bows are JoJo’s signature accessory. JoJo has reinvented the 80s bow trend, making it more than just a hair accessory – it’s a symbol of confidence and being proud in your own skin. Jojo’s own range of oversized bows are available in a variety of vibrant colours and designs, they’re the ultimate collectible, fashion item for girls and tweens.

Glimmies

RRP $6.99 – $24.99

Available: Toys R Us, Mr Toys, Toyworld, Big W

Glimmes are a collection of dolls, 6cm high, each with their own distinctive colours and facial expressions. Glimmies always shine bright at night and hide their light, but in the dark or held in a cupped hand, they will reveal their beautiful glow to their human friends. There are 23 characters to collect. Glimmies Glimtern and Glimhouse accessories are also available.

Super Brain Putty

Available: Kmart

Twister Tracks

RRP $19.00

Ages 3+

Available: Big W

Twister Tracks is the flexible, detachable, colourful and customisable car track with LED race cars. Hit the lights and see how the colourful tracks glow in the dark when illuminated by the vehicles. It’s not a set and play – children can be creative with configuration and click together patterns of the track, whether it’s day or night. Includes 3.3 meters of track and one light up LED race car, plus do it yourself stickers.

RRP $8.00

Ages 3+

Knead it, Snap it, Melt it, Bend it, Bounce it, Stretch it! Super Brain Putty feels cool, smells great and never dries out. Enjoy the slime sensation without the mess, and have endless hours of imaginative fun and cognitive activity. There is putty for everyone, with 22 different designs to collect! That includes the Rainbow series, Anti-Matter Series, Metallic, Glow in The Dark and Neon series. Please note: Super Brain Putty design and colour may vary by store.

