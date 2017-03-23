Top Healthcare Careers for Women

Share this: Twitter

In 2017, it is not unreasonable to hope that women can earn as much as men, in any career. Unfortunately, this isn’t the case. Healthcare, however, is an exception. Most of the highest paid jobs for women are in the healthcare industry. While some jobs in the sector, such as surgery, are still male dominated, in other jobs, women thrive. Here are some of the best healthcare jobs for women.

Nurse Practitioner

A nurse practitioner is a registered nurse with advanced training that allows them to do more. Nurse practitioners can diagnose illnesses, prescribe medicines, run tests, and carry out exams; in other words, many of the same things as a GP. While nurse practitioners don’t earn as much as doctors, they are free to work much more flexible hours, making this an ideal role for ambitious women with families.

Physical Therapist

Physical therapists work with patients with injuries and long-term physical conditions, to help them manage their pain, improve and restore mobility. Physical therapists often work with the same patients for long periods of time, both in hospitals and in the community. It’s a role that lets you see a patient’s progress and the results of your hard work first hand.

Pharmacist

Working as a pharmacist can lead to a very respectable salary, great working hours, and an impressive work-life balance. Pharmacists administer drugs, as well as advice and information to their patients. It’s a highly responsible role, as mistakes can be costly.

Physician

To become a physician, you should start with an online MHP degree or an in-school equivalent. This will give you the advanced knowledge of public health you need. You will examine patients, treat illnesses, run tests, prescribe medicines, or offer advice and support. The role of a physician is challenging and varied.

Public Health Attorney

To work as a public health attorney, you need to be an expert in both medicine and the law. Public health lawyers work to prevent problems with public heath and promote positive health care by managing public health laws and policies, both at home and across the globe.

Psychiatrist

Working in mental health care is an incredibly difficult role. To work in mental health care as a psychiatrist, counsellor, or mental health nurse, you need to be unbelievably understanding, patient, and empathetic. You also need to be flexible and able to cope with the unexpected.

Paediatrician

Becoming a paediatrician requires great levels of compassion, as well as skill and knowledge. Paediatricians and paediatric nurses not only diagnose and treat sick children, they are also there to support and educate families throughout the whole process. While being around sick children can be exceptionally harrowing and difficult, it can also be wonderfully rewarding, and making a difference to a child’s life, even in a small way, is very special.

Working in any healthcare profession is incredibly challenging, and yet, exceptionally rewarding. If you are interested in a career in healthcare, consider a master of public health from the University of Arizona.

The right qualifications can lead to many different healthcare careers, including some of those on this list.