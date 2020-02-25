Top Ideas for a Unique Experience in London

A visit to London will not be complete without checking the popular attractions like Big Ben, the London Eye, and Buckingham Palace. However, if you already visited these places and you are looking for other things to do that are unusual but are equally fun, the city has a lot more to offer. Here are some of them.

Have afternoon tea at Little Nan’s

There’s a wide selection of restaurants, cafes, and clubs in London where you can satisfy your taste buds and quench your thirst. However, if you want to have an out of the usual experience, head to Little Nan’s. Its 80’s vibe will give you a nostalgic feel and at the same time a refreshing sensation, with all the modern places saturating the city. The homey and warm ambience will make you feel like you are in your nan’s place. Aside from tea, they also offer cocktails and other items on their menu that you can drink and eat while enjoying the relaxing atmosphere.

Join an art class while enjoying a drink

The city is also famous for its museums. Aside from checking the artworks of popular artists, why not create your own by joining an art class. It doesn’t matter whether you are a beginner or a pro. There is something that will meet your specific needs. If you want to veer away from a typical art class, join a drink and draw London class where you can learn how to draw, while sipping on unlimited drinks throughout the session. It’s also a fantastic way for you to meet new people.

Stay overnight at the zoo

Visiting the zoo may not be a new experience. You may have done it countless times since you were a kid. However, staying overnight at the zoo may something you haven’t tried before. Forget about hotel accommodation, and spend the night at the zoo, complete with a room where you can stay, complimentary drinks, dinner, breakfast, and an after-hour tour. Don’t worry, your safety is assured. ZSL London Zoo is located at Regent’s Park.

Visit the House of Dreams

If you’re around East Dulwich, make sure not to miss an open house for the House of Dreams. Art director and textile designer Steven Wright transformed his home into a quirky museum that is a must-see. Looking from the outside, you will see that it is an ordinary house on the street in the suburb. But once you get inside, your mind will be blown away by its extraordinary design. It is covered with random objects. There are also memory boards where you can immerse yourself reading the messages.

Try a unique dining experience

Dans le Noir? Is a restaurant in London that will exceed your expectations if you are searching for a beyond ordinary dining experience. It offers blind dining or dark dining services where guests dine in complete darkness, while blindfolded. This experience will let you focus on the food served.

Don’t miss out on these extraordinary experiences that await you on your visit to London.