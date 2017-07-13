Top important moments to turn into an animation

Share this: Twitter

There might come a time when you will run out of ideas for gifts for your significant other. When that moment comes, we have the perfect suggestion for you: animation. Consider creating an animation that portrays one of the most important moments in your joint history. Depending on how long you’ve known each other for, there might be many candidates for this. This is probably the first time you’ve heard of such an idea, and you surely have more questions.

Animating your special moments

Animating your special moments can be a really sweet gesture that will immortalize your favorite moments. Similar to how a photo can capture the emotions of a certain moment, so too can an animation remind you of how you felt in that special moment. The cool thing about it is that it’s not specific to a certain type of occasion so you can use it as a gift for whatever occasion you see fit. Maybe you want to gift it to them on their birthday or on your anniversary. Or maybe, you want to do it just because you feel like it and don’t really need a special occasion to show your affection or appreciation.

Top moments to immortalize through an animation

There could be many unique moments going through your head about now, but there are some classic ones that apply to most people. To give you some ideas about what you can ask the animator to portray for you, here are some of the classic special moments that happen throughout a person’s life.

The moment you first met

This is one of the most important moments because it’s the one that put everything in motion. It can be a great moment to pick for your animation and it will definitely strike a sensitive chord. Most of the times people don’t meet in a magical way like they would have wanted to, but the authenticity and maybe even clumsiness of how it happened will most likely bring out a laugh or even a tear out of your significant other.

The moment your child was born

If you know each other for a while, you might even have a child together. If that’s the case then it’s definitely a moment worth remembering forever. When the baby grows up ( if it’s not already all grown up) they can also enjoy the animation and get a sneak peek into how they were brought into the world. This one of the more family oriented moments for sure as it involves everyone that took a part in the birth of your child.

The moment you moved in together

This is yet another important moment in your lives, as it is when you decided you would unify your efforts and live under the same roof. Being close to each other meant the world to you and you’ve made it so that would be your reality. Now, you can have an animation made about how that proposition went down and also how you struggled with moving everything from one’s place to the other. There’s surely a funny anecdote in there somewhere.

How to do it

Of course, you might be interested about this concept but how are you going to do it? You don’t need animation skills to pull it off, as there are now service providers like Spiel Creative and many others that can do it for you. The best way to go about it is to provide a lot of materials for the animators to work with. If you have pictures of that moment or pictures with the clothes you were wearing then, give them to the animators to make the moment more authentic.

Also, a couple of indications will definitely not do the trick when it comes to capturing the moment perfectly so record yourself telling the story. Use a voice recorded or an app on your phone to capture the entire story. Both the actual information as well as your emotions will be recorded and will give the animators the material they need to bring the story to life.