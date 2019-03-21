Top Things To Add Value To Your Home

Redecorate

If you want to upgrade your home, either to sell it or to enjoy the benefits yourself, then there are a few things you can do that will make the difference.

Redecorating is the most popular home improvement you can do and giving your home a lick of paint and doing some general maintenance can be done at little cost. Fresh paint goes a long way to giving your home a new lease of life, so do not be afraid to pick up the paintbrush and some fantastic colours.

Replace doors

First impressions count, so you want the outside of the house to be welcoming. Your front door says a lot about the rest of the house to people who are visiting for the first time. If you don’t want to replace the whole door, give it a good wash and some fresh paint. A new doorknob, house number or name sign can make all the difference too.

Give The Kitchen A Makeover

Kitchens are important for many buyers, so if you’re looking to sell, it is often the first thing potential buyers will look at. You may not want to fit a whole new kitchen, but there are many smaller ways to improve what you already have such as painting units or replacing cupboard handles or doors.

Update Your Bathroom

Re-grouting, eliminating all limescale and replacing taps are a will make all the difference to your bathroom. They need to be fresh and hygienic looking, so paint the walls a neutral shade, and ideally replace a shower curtain with a new one or a simple glass screen.

Make Space

Opening up space is becoming more and more popular, particularly joining the kitchen and dining room. Combining the two rooms into one large one creates a friendly area, which is excellent for the whole family.

Convert or Extend

A loft conversion, adding conservatories or patios, converting a garage or installing a whole new kitchen or bathroom, while it can be expensive, it can also add a lot of value to your house. It might be worth obtaining planning permission if you can’t do it now but intend to at a later date.

Be Energy Efficient

Smart home technologies are increasingly popular and if you are thinking of selling then just letting people know that there are fibre optic cables in your area could be enough to encourage buyers to buy your house. Advertising things like multi-room music platforms can also make a difference and be very attractive to buyers.

Smart technology such as Hive gives mobile control over heating systems and is a feature worth considering for your home. If it moves your Energy Performance Certificate up a band, it could add thousands to your house price.

Create a driveway

Being able to park close to your front door comes at a considerable premium in some areas, and therefore, if you have the room to add off-street parking, you should do it!